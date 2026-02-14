Gospel choir bosses hit sour notes over finances

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There is little joy and even less celebration among the three directors of South Africa’s largest and most successful gospel choir.

Lindelani Mkhize faces allegations from his Joyous Celebration co-directors of multiple financial irregularities, including:

failing to disclose and account for monies owed to the corporation, which led to Joyous Celebration Foundation NPC receiving a R1m tax demand from Sars in 2024;

secretly securing sponsorships, including from MTN, African Bank and Bathu Sneakers, and hosting events that include:

a Restoration show in 2022;



a “Replenishment concert” and “Delicious festival” in 2023; and



the gospel concert a Soulful Explosion 2025;

directing payments received for these events to his personal account or companies he controls;

using company assets to fund over R1m in personal travel and car rental expenses over three years; and

taking a R300,000 loan from Joyous Celebration in 2017 for his own entity and failing to repay it.

The allegations are part of an alternative dispute resolution application to the Companies Tribunal — which the Sunday Times has seen — filed last month by co-directors Goodman ”Jabu” Hlongwane and Mthunzi Namba, following a recommendation in May by a Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) investigator.

Joyous Celebration, renowned for its dynamic live performances, has launched the solo careers of numerous gospel stars. The choir has signed with major labels, including Universal Music Africa and Motown Gospel in the US, and has won multiple South African Music Awards (Samas).

Mkhize’s legal representative, Mongezi Ramalivha, told the Sunday Times this week that “allegations which have been unanswered and unaddressed should be construed as having been denied”.

“For obvious reasons, our client elects not to traverse the details while the matter is pending adjudication,” Ramalivha said. “Suffice to state, he denies all the allegations. He regards Messrs Hlongwane and Namba as family [and believes] family matters should not be discussed in public.

“Despite the dispute being ongoing for a couple of years, he is hopeful it [can be] amicably resolved. The co-members have ... been able to resolve several issues in the past, and this is no different.”

Hlongwane, approached by the Sunday Times, said he would comment further once the process had been finalised.

“The company has grown and ... there’s a change of direction. We are in that space now. But the company is still running and the three of us still own the company,” he said.

Hlongwane said regardless of the dispute, he has been attending events and birthdays with Mkhize, and he assured Joyous Celebration supporters the fallout would not have an impact on the company.

Namba told the Sunday Times Mkhize would “always be my brother”.

“Lindelani and I grew up in KZN — he was in Umlazi, I’m from KwaMashu. We are still brothers, and we’re still co-owners in good standing.”

Amid the dispute, Namba has appeared as a special guest with another choir, Spirit of Praise, and is expected to join their coming Next Level Tour from March 28 in Cape Town.

“I’ve done three or four appearances with them, but it was from the perspective of being a father figure and pastor. When Spirit of Praise approached me about this, I loved their vision,” he said, stressing the collaboration has nothing to do with Joyous Celebration issues.

“I’m still a co-owner of Joyous Celebration, as is Jabu Hlongwane. We are all about the work of the Lord.”