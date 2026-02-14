MEC visits bereaved family after 7 killed in Qonce crash, urges road users to put safety first

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A three-car pile-up left seven people dead between Qonce and Peddie on Wednesday.

The crash that claimed the lives of seven people, including a school principal and four of her family members, should serve as a lesson highlighting the importance of prioritising road safety, says Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha.

Nqatha was speaking to the media while visiting the bereaved family of Fezeka Primary School principal Nana Niccolette Msutwana, 57, in Peddie on Friday.

“This incident should be a lesson to us all that it is important to ensure all of us obey the rules of the road,” Nqatha said.

The MEC lamented the many lives lost on the roads, including the Qonce incident and over the festive season, blaming the inability to obey the road rules and reckless driving.

“We appeal to everyone to take road safety as an issue that is everyone’s responsibility so that we save lives and avoid tragic incidents,” Nqatha said.

“The matter [accident] is under investigation, and we await the final outcome.

“But all indications are that the accident could have been avoided.”

In a bid to curb fatal crashes, Nqatha vowed that transport authorities would intensify awareness.

“Let’s mobilise society to ensure that people take responsibility for their own safety: don’t drive recklessly, don’t drive under the influence of alcohol, ensure passengers wear seatbelts and all those necessary steps.

“Many of these accidents are avoidable.

“We have lost lives that we should not have lost as a result of people making decisions that are costly to their lives and to other citizens.”

The family is making funeral preparations, working with the Ngqushwa municipality and the provincial government.

