Chenge releases deeply personal album dedicated to late sister

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GENRE FUSION: Akhona Chenge’s new album is a mix of trap, hip-hop and Afro-pop.

Mdantsane-born artist Akhona Chenge, popularly known as South Phalo Hasty, has released an 11-track album titled Trap Season Volume 1, dedicated to his late sister.

Chenge, who is well known for his collaborations with Andee on songs such as London Sands and Smoke, released the album on Saturday.

The project marks a significant moment in his long music journey — both professionally and personally — as he navigates grief through his craft.

Work on the album began in October 2025 and was completed last Wednesday.

“It was a short but intense process,” Chenge said.

Chenge, who is also a producer, is co-founder of independent record label Planet Nguni, which he runs alongside Andiswa Sesmani and Daniel Benjamin Mlanjeni.

Though he typically collaborates with three creatives, this project had a slightly different dynamic.

From the 11 tracks, Chenge selected Inkomo as the lead single, describing it as more radio-friendly than the rest of the album, which leans towards a harder trap and hip-hop sound.

While Chenge began recording music as early as 2004, his official entry into the industry came in 2013 under the management of Leonell Jamela, who was linked to Universal Music Group.

Since then, he has maintained a prolific output.

“I have released more than 800 songs since 2013,” he said.

Chenge describes himself as a versatile artist who refuses to be confined to one genre.

Though soul, hip-hop and Afro-tech remain his preferred styles, Trap Season Volume 1 reflects his current emotional state and artistic direction.

“Eighty percent of the album is trap and hip-hop, while 20% is Afro-pop,” he said.

Over the years, he has collaborated with several well-known SA artists, including the late ProKid, Ma-E, producer Psyfo and Yanga Chief.

Some of these collaborations saw him working behind the scenes as a writer, while others featured him as a performer.

In 2019, he released an album titled Walter, recorded by Jabu Nkabinde and dedicated to June 16. The project featured both ProKid and Yanga Chief.

However, this latest release is deeply personal.

Chenge said the passing of his sister in April 2024 due to heart failure pushed him back into music after a prolonged period of silence.

“I needed to release the pain. I was in my shell and mourning to the point that I neglected my career,” he said.

Her memory inspired several tracks on the album, including Baleka and Inkomo.

He is also preparing to release another single, Still Waters, dedicated entirely to her.

“She was a traditional healer, so when I wrote it, I visited places with running water, and still water is deep.

“I am quiet, but deep down I am going through a lot.”

For Chenge, Trap Season Volume 1 is more than just a musical project — it is part of his healing journey.

The album is not yet available on digital platforms but is being distributed independently and will be available on digital streaming platforms next month.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch