Hawks seek public’s help in East London police officer’s brutal murder

Police officer Const Sinethemba Msuthu was found dead at West Bank Beach between the rocks by a fisherman.

The Hawks have appealed for urgent public assistance in the murder case of an East London police officer.

The body of Const Sinethemba Msuthu, 36, was found by fishermen between rocks at West Bank Beach on June 1 2024.

Msuthu, who was stationed at Cambridge police station, is believed to have been off duty when the incident happened.

“The East London Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit has issued an urgent appeal to members of the public for assistance with credible and actionable information that may significantly advance the investigation,” Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

“The police are requesting the community to provide information to apprehend the perpetrators.”

Msuthu was reported missing at Cambridge police station on May 30 2024.

“In response, a missing person inquiry was registered, and an intensive search operation was initiated,” Mhlakuvana said.

“Investigative teams were deployed, and coordinated operational measures were undertaken to trace Msuthu’s movements and establish the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.”

According to an intensive investigation, Msuthu sustained injuries and appeared to have been violently assaulted before his death.

“Considering the findings, the matter was reclassified and is currently being investigated as a case of murder,” said Mhlakuvana.

“The [Hawks] has since escalated the investigation, deploying specialised investigative capacity to analyse all gathered evidence.

“Every investigative avenue is being exhaustively pursued to ensure that the perpetrator(s) is apprehended and prosecuted.

“The Hawks call upon the indispensable role of community partnership in combating serious and violent crime.

“The investigating team is requesting any person who may have witnessed suspicious activity, interacted with the deceased before his disappearance, or who possesses information that could assist investigators to come forward.

“Information brought may appear insignificant but could prove critical in unlocking this case.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officers, Col Raymond Buys on 082-301-1135 and W/O Sandisile Zenzile on 082-772-3664, or the nearest police station.

They may also anonymously contact the SAPS Crime Stop hotline on 08600-10111.

“All information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality,” Mhlakuvana said.

