Suspected fraudster in court after Eastern Cape teacher loses more than R1m in ‘ancestral’ scam

William Matyuba, 39, was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Stock photo.

A man who allegedly defrauded an Eastern Cape teacher of more than R1m in pension payout appeared in the Zwelitsha magistrate’s court on Friday.

The Hawks’ East London serious commercial crime investigation unit, the National Prosecuting Authority, movement control and SAPS at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg arrested William Matyuba, 39, a week ago.

According to Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba, Matyuba allegedly convinced the victim that her ancestors were instructing her to resign from work and invest her pension payout, promising miraculous returns.

“After these instructions, the victim transferred large sums of money, which the accused allegedly misappropriated and disappeared with,” Fumba said.

“The accused faces a charge of fraud relating to alleged prejudice exceeding R1.27m.

“Any additional charges will be determined by the prosecuting authority should evidence warrant it.”

The alleged fraudulent activities took place in the Qonce area between 2016 and 2017 when Matyuba introduced himself to the victim, who was parked on the road, as a traditional healer.

The victim reported the matter shortly after the incident.

The case was handed over to the Hawks in May 2017.

A warrant of arrest was issued on January 11 2024.

Matyuba’s arrest was delayed after he was untraceable within South Africa’s borders.

“Matyuba, who had been on the run for years, was arrested on February 5 at OR Tambo International Airport while entering South Africa,” Fumba said.

He initially appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court before Friday’s Zwelitsha court appearance.

He will be back in court on February 26 for a bail application hearing.

The state is opposing bail.

Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya said the arrest sends a strong message to criminals.

“We will not tolerate schemes that exploit and deceive our citizens,” he said.

“Anyone who believes they can manipulate the system should take heed — justice will inevitably catch up with you."

