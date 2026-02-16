Conrad Koch issues apology after SAHRC mediation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ventriloquist and social anthropologist Conrad Koch has issued a public apology after undergoing a mediation process facilitated by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

“As a satirist whose work has long engaged with themes of race, racism and social injustice, I have always aimed to use humour to challenge prejudice rather than reinforce it.

“I acknowledge that aspects of my past work and commentary including a tweet posted in 2013 and a performance video from 2014, may have contributed to the circulation of historically offensive racial language.

“Even when the intention was to expose or critique racism, the impact may nonetheless have caused hurt, offence and distress and may have affected the dignity and lived experience of members of the public.

“I regret this impact. I apologise to those who were hurt or offended and I accept that greater care should have been exercised to ensure that attempts to challenge racism do not inadvertently perpetuate the very harm being criticised,” Koch said.

He said he had amended the performance video that formed part of the complaint. “A clarification message has been inserted to provide context and certain language has been removed or obscured to prevent any further harm or distress.”

While neither party clarified what the complaints related to, Koch previously took flak from social media users about the perceived race of his puppet.

In October last year, Koch posted a video to his channel with a self-reflection exploring the nuances and complexities he had dealt with about Chester Missing’s purpose.

On Monday, he said: “I hope that this statement contributes to continued dialogue, reflection and understanding within our society.”

The SAHRC said alternative dispute resolution is an important tool in addressing complex matters.

“In the current social media environment, where content can rapidly circulate beyond its original context, responsible engagement and corrective measures are critical to preventing further harm.

“The commission appreciates the constructive participation in this process and considers the matter finalised.”

