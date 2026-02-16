Family of slain Nigerian e-hailing driver appeals for help to repatriate body

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Isaac Satlat, the e-hailing driver who was strangled to death, allegedly by his passengers, last week.

The family of Isaac Satlat, a 22-year-old Nigerian e-hailing driver killed in Pretoria West last week, is seeking public assistance to raise funds to repatriate his remains to his home country.

Satlat was strangled to death, allegedly by three passengers who had requested a ride. The harrowing incident was captured on a dashcam video that has since gone viral. His body and vehicle were discovered in Atteridgeville later that same day.

Speaking to eNCA, Satlat’s uncle, Otila Onoja, made an emotional plea for financial support.

“We need assistance,” Onoja said. “We need funds to take him back home so he can be laid to rest in his hometown, where he belongs.”

Satlat was completing an automotive mechanical engineering internship and was expected to graduate in early March. He would have celebrated his 23rd birthday on March 12.

Onoja, who broke down in tears while trying to come to terms with the loss, described his nephew as a peaceful, kind and respectful young man who was loved by many. “This is unacceptable,” he added. “It shouldn’t happen to anybody.”

The killing has sparked outrage within the e-hailing community, with drivers raising concerns about their safety on the job. Onoja echoed these sentiments, calling for systemic changes to protect those in the industry.

“We need more to be done. This is heartbreaking for us,” he said. “We need better safety measures for people who are just working honest jobs, like Isaac.”

A BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign has been launched to facilitate the repatriation of Satlat’s body to Nigeria.

More than R37,000 has been raised so far, with a goal of R70,000.

The three suspects accused of the murder appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday. They opted to abandon their bid for bail. The matter has been postponed to February 23 for further investigation.

