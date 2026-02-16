Games go on while sports facilities lie in ruins

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

INEXCUSABLE: The vandalised United Cricket Club in Buffalo Flats, where more than 200 schoolchildren had one toilet to share during an inter-schools athletics competition last week.

The vandalised clubhouse at the United Cricket Club field in Buffalo Flats is the latest example of a pattern of decay and destruction that has plagued Buffalo City Metro’s public facilities for years.

More than 200 primary school pupils competed at the field last week as part of sub-district inter-schools athletics competitions, despite the clubhouse — situated near the police station — standing in ruins after years of vandalism and theft.

The playing surface remains in use. The infrastructure around it does not.

A concerned parent said about 200 pupils participated on the day, while 227 schools were taking part in the broader sub-district competitions.

He claimed all the pupils had to share a single toilet.

“It was heartbreaking to witness. The facilities were not safe,” he said.

He said the facility had been vandalised and the department had been expected to provide additional mobile toilets but did not do so.

“The games started late, because they [the education department] had to first prepare the fields by marking tracks, which they did not do properly.

“Teachers had to ask community members for resources such as chalk and paint to finish up marking the fields,” he said.

A teacher from St Johns Primary School said the condition of facilities at the Buffalo Flats grounds had been an ongoing issue.

“The government is failing our children, as this is a problem that is happening annually. We do not have any safe facilities in East London. Jan Smuts Stadium was our only hope, but now it is gone.”

The teacher said the athletics event itself was successful, but the condition of the facilities remained a concern.

“We are not sure yet when the next round will be, as we are awaiting word from the department.”

Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said community sports facilities were critical for youth development and social cohesion.

“BCM remains committed to the development, maintenance and protection of community sports infrastructure, which plays a critical role in youth development, social cohesion and the promotion of healthy lifestyles,” he said.

Fuzile said the municipality managed a number of sports facilities across East London and surrounding areas.

While most were operational, several had suffered vandalism, infrastructure damage and theft.

He said much of the damage was linked to cable theft, illegal occupation of facilities, and the destruction of fencing and ablution infrastructure.

“To curb vandalism and illegal occupation, BCM has deployed municipal security personnel at selected high-risk facilities and is working with law enforcement agencies.

“Additional measures include the installation of perimeter fencing and improved access control at priority sites,” Fuzile said.

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said 217 athletes participated in events on February 10 and confirmed that competitions were currently at sub-district level, with 227 schools taking part.

“We are not aware of reports that some schools withdrew from athletics due to the poor condition of facilities,” he said.

Mtima said budget constraints had forced the department to move some events from the Jan Smuts Stadium, where hosting costs were R14,000.

“Circuits were allocated R7,000 each for venues and facilities.”

He said the Gompo Stadium had been used as an alternative venue for some circuit competitions.

He confirmed that upcoming competitions would take place at the Jan Smuts Stadium, Sisa Dukashe Stadium and De Vos Malan Sports Ground during February, including district finals scheduled for February 25 and 26.

The provincial sport, recreation, arts and culture department said municipalities were constitutionally responsible for maintaining their sports facilities.

Spokesperson Andile Nduna said the department continued to engage municipalities on safety and compliance matters to ensure facilities remain functional and accessible.

Fuzile said the timeline for restoring damaged facilities depended on the extent of the damage and budget availability.

“Minor repairs are addressed through routine maintenance schedules, while larger capital projects are phased over the Medium-Term Revenue and Expenditure Framework (MTREF),” he said.

Facilities deemed unsafe were prioritised to ensure compliance with safety standards before reopening.

The condition of the Buffalo Flats facility mirrors findings published by the Dispatch in March 2025, when sports facilities across the metro — including sites in Buffalo Flats, Cambridge and Parkside — were found to be in severe disrepair despite a mayoral commitment to restore them.

At the time, clubhouses were described as empty shells stripped of doors, windows, fencing and ablution fittings.

The United Cricket Clubhouse has also been repeatedly vandalised since 2019, particularly during the Covid-19 lockdown period, when equipment was stolen and the structure damaged.

The destruction of sporting infrastructure in Buffalo Flats has been ongoing.

In 2020, thieves were caught on camera stripping astro-turf from a sports field in the area.

In 2022, bowling and cricket facilities were left gutted, with metal fencing, toilets and fittings removed.

The impact has extended beyond sports grounds.

Schools in the area have repeatedly been targeted, with one East London school reporting four break-ins by early 2023.

Even heritage and tourism assets have not been spared — the East London Aquarium reopened in July 2025 after burglars vandalised the facility.

In April, the DA highlighted East London’s Gompo Sport Field as an example of municipal failure.

The field, which for years hosted major soccer and rugby tournaments and helped develop young athletes, was found in a “deplorable state”, with a dilapidated ticket booth and changing rooms stripped of essential fixtures including shower taps, toilets and sinks due to inadequate security.

“The Gompo Sport Field is just one of many dysfunctional sports facilities in the province, which strips the hope of many aspirant athletes of the dignity to pursue their dreams,” the DA’s Leander Kruger said the time.

Teachers say little has changed.

