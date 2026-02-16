Hawks hunt killers of Eastern Cape police officer shot in front of his spouse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Hawks have stepped up their hunt for suspects who shot dead an off-duty Eastern Cape police officer, with public assistance sought in cracking the case.

Sgt Ndodomzi Dion Tengile, 42, was killed at Zizamele Township in Butterworth in the early hours of February 2 2024.

Tengile was attached to visible policing at Port St Johns SAPS.

The East London Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit is investigating the case.

“Preliminary findings indicated that Sergeant Tengile was travelling with his spouse from Port St Johns to Msobomvu,” Hawks spokesperson WO Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

“It is alleged that after withdrawing business-related funds from First National Bank in Butterworth, the couple returned to their residence at Zizamele Township.

“Shortly thereafter, while Sgt Tengile remained seated inside his motor vehicle, two unidentified armed suspects reportedly approached him.

“Gunshots were fired, fatally wounding the officer.

“The suspects allegedly robbed the spouse of cash and personal belongings before fleeing with the deceased’s Toyota Fortuner.”

The vehicle was later found abandoned near the crime scene.

The matter was handed over to the Hawks after a murder docket was opened.

“A multidisciplinary team was activated, consisting of seasoned detectives, forensic experts and crime intelligence operatives,” Mhlakuvana said.

“However, no arrest has been effected at the moment; hence, the police are seeking public assistance.

“The Hawks are appealing to any person who may have witnessed suspicious movements at Zizamele township during the specific date or observed individuals abandoning or parking the recovered vehicle.

“Anyone with information regarding persons suddenly in possession of unexplained cash or firearms, or any knowledge that may assist in identifying the suspects, is requested to urgently come forward.”

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the investigating officers, Col Raymond Buys on 082-301-1135 and WO Sandisile Zenzile on 082-772-3664. They may also contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the MySAPS App.

“All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality, and callers may remain anonymous,” Mhlakuvana said.

“The investigation continues with priority status.”

