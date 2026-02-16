Heavy rain and winds wreak havoc in OR Tambo district

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DEVASTATION: Families in Mthatha were among the victims who watched as their houses and schools suffered heavy damage as storms hit the OR Tambo district over the weekend.

Heavy rain, hail and strong winds tore through the OR Tambo district at the weekend, leaving families homeless, damaging schools and churches, toppling power lines and flooding major roads.

The worst-hit areas include Mthatha and surrounding villages, as well as parts of Mbizana — particularly KwaNikhwe village — where homes were flattened and infrastructure severely damaged.

In KwaStwayi (Silverton), on the road to Qokolweni, Njemla Primary School suffered extensive destruction.

At least eight classrooms lost their roofs and three temporary bungalows were smashed into rubble and twisted metal.

Desks and books were blown across nearby areas overlooking Ngangelizwe township.

Principal Luthando Xuza described the devastation.

“This is a big blow to us. When we arrived here, we could not see the bungalow, it was smashed, all the furniture and books gone and all three of the brick classrooms damaged.

“We are only left with one classroom and the staffroom. We don’t know where we are going to teach the 300 learners. We have no classrooms, no desks and no books,” Xuza said.

This is a big blow to us. When we arrived here, we could not see the bungalow, it was smashed, all the furniture and books gone and all three of the brick classrooms damaged. — Luthando Xuza, principal

He said this was the second time the school had been struck by disaster, the first being in 2015.

Across KwaStwayi and neighbouring villages, dozens of houses were flattened or partially destroyed.

On Sunday, many residents skipped church services to salvage belongings and begin rebuilding.

In Ngangelizwe township, power lines were seen lying across Madikane Street.

Two dogs that had apparently walked over corrugated iron sheets entangled in live wires on Saturday were found dead on Sunday, highlighting the danger posed to residents.

Flooding also forced the temporary closure of Nelson Mandela Drive near the Savoy shopping centre on Friday.

All lanes were submerged, preventing vehicles — including ambulances from Mthatha General Hospital — from passing.

Emergency services were called in to drain water from the roadway.

Park homes near Fort Gale in Mthatha were damaged, with occupants rescued from the wreckage.

Bishop Mzomle Ntshilisa, of St John’s Apostolic Church in KwaStwayi, said his church and four houses on his homestead were damaged.

“There were seven children in the main houses and it was by God’s mercy that there were no injuries,” Ntshilisa said.

Phumla Mtshamba, 78, said both her houses were destroyed.

“This is the second time that happened in less than a year. We were rebuilding the houses that were hit again.

“I do not know where we will get money to rebuild, my 91-year-old husband and my disabled brother are lucky they were not injured,” she said.

OR Tambo District Municipality spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwana said heavy rainfall, strong winds and lightning affected several parts of the district on Friday night.

“This remains a developing situation, with reports continuing to come in from various wards. Disaster response teams were activated immediately and are already on the ground conducting assessments and providing assistance,” she said.

Kolwana confirmed that the main Myezo municipal building sustained roof damage, resulting in ceiling collapses in some offices and rain damage to files.

Communication centre lines were also affected.

Across the district, power outages were reported in parts of King Sabata Dalindyebo and Nyandeni.

Electricity was disconnected in some areas as a safety precaution after poles fell and live wires were exposed.

In the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality, incidents included fallen trees, flooding along Nelson Mandela Drive, electric poles down in Ngangelizwe and Southernwood, and damage to private properties.

Some residents in KwaStwayi were temporarily accommodated at a community hall.

“Regrettably, two injuries were reported in the Zimbane/Ntlekiseni area in Mthatha, where individuals were struck by roof sheets during the strong winds.

Mayor Daniswa Mafumbatha. Picture: (Masi Losi)

“Emergency services were immediately activated and responded to provide assistance. We are relieved to confirm that no fatalities have been reported at this stage,” Kolwana said.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela municipality mayor Daniswa Mafumbatha said more than 110 people had been left homeless.

“Bridges and roads were damaged. This will be heavy on us as the municipality. We have houses that are flattened and totally damaged.

“We have over 110 homeless people so far. The most damaged houses are in KwaNikhwe and Dudumeni and other houses in town are affected.

“We are a small rural municipality faced with such a huge disaster. We have about eight wards affected,” Mafumbatha said.

The storm comes just a week after at least five people died and more than 160 families were left homeless in other parts of the OR Tambo district following severe weather.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch