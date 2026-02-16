Mom balances full-time job with thriving baking enterprise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By the time most East London residents are waking up, Zizipho Nkukwana has already baked, packed and dispatched fresh scones to local garages across the city.

The 31-year-old fleet co-ordinator at Avis Rent a Car is the founder of a growing home-based baking business that now supplies outlets including Astron Garage in Vincent and BP Garage on Settlers Way.

What began as a love for baking has become a steady side enterprise.

Born and raised in East London, Nkukwana spent part of her childhood in Willowvale, kuGatyane, before returning to the city where her parents worked.

She attended Lumko High School and later completed an undergraduate diploma at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (now Nelson Mandela University), followed by a B-Tech degree in logistics at the Vaal University of Technology.

Today, she works full-time as a fleet coordinator. But her working day starts long before her shift.

“I have always loved baking, but I never thought I would turn it into a business, so I decided to invest in my skill by attending a baking training course,” she said.

“That took my baking to another level, and I started monetising my talent.”

Nkukwana launched the business in May last year.

What started as a hobby quickly evolved into something more structured — a decision partly shaped by the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The driving force was nothing more than wanting something I could fall back on if something such as the Covid-19 pandemic happened again,” she said.

“As a mom, I asked myself how I would sustain myself and my daughter. That is when I decided to become a professional baker.”

Operating from her home kitchen, she supplies freshly baked scones to garages while also catering to private clients.

Her customers range from school pupils and working-class residents to families hosting birthday parties and ceremonies.

“Most people prefer home-baked goods, and my target market is vast because people from different walks of life enjoy freshly baked treats,” she said.

Though she runs the business largely on her own, Nkukwana has already created employment.

She hires a delivery driver to distribute her products.

“What fulfils me is that I am not the only beneficiary of this business, there is also someone who puts bread on the table through the work I provide. That keeps me going.”

Like many small business owners, she faces challenges — particularly fluctuating ingredient prices.

“The price of ingredients changes a lot, and sometimes I even sell at a loss because I cannot keep adjusting my prices all the time because it causes instability in my profits,” she said.

Despite the pressures, she remains focused on growth.

Her immediate goal is to hire an assistant baker to help meet rising demand.

Entrepreneurship has always been close to her heart.

In addition to baking, she occasionally does nails for private clients, further demonstrating her commitment to turning practical skills into income streams.

“My goal has always been to show young people that you can make money through your skills,” she said.

“You do not have to rely only on being employed, because if you possess a skill or talent, you can turn it into something profitable.”

Balancing a full-time job, motherhood and a growing side business requires discipline and sacrifice, but Nkukwana says the early mornings and long days are worth it — especially knowing she is building something of her own.

