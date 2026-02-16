Passion and desire give birth to fashion design business

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The founder of Ox-Tailor Designs, based in Mankweng in Polokwane, started her company in 2022 with little more than a basic sewing machine and a determination to succeed.

Driven by passion and purpose, Evelyn Tebogo Moselakgomo has transformed a self-taught skill into a growing fashion and clothing manufacturing business in Limpopo.

“When I decided to give fashion a shot, I started small with a basic sewing machine and taught myself from scratch. I found that I actually loved the process — there was something satisfying about bringing ideas to life through fabric and thread,” she said.

What began as curiosity soon became a calling.

Moselakgomo says staying focused on quality has been central to her growth. She believes clothing manufacturing has strong potential to drive employment because it is labour-intensive and requires people at almost every stage of production.

“Fashion-aligned businesses are vital in South Africa because they create jobs across multiple skill levels, empower youth, and promote local talent while preserving cultural heritage,” she said.

“By reducing reliance on imports, they strengthen the economy, open doors for export opportunities, and keep money circulating locally.

“The industry’s creativity and cultural uniqueness also fuel related sectors such as textiles, printing, photography, and retail — making fashion not just a style statement, but a driver of economic growth and national identity.”

Like many entrepreneurs in the sector, she faces stiff competition from both local designers and cheap imports. Fluctuating demand and the high cost of quality materials also place pressure on margins.

“It can also be difficult to find skilled and reliable workers while balancing tight deadlines with customer expectations for high-quality results,” she said.

Despite these challenges, Moselakgomo says the rewards outweigh the obstacles.

“Some of the best parts of running a fashion business include creating unique, high-quality garments that bring customer satisfaction and repeat business, building a strong brand that reflects your creativity and vision, and turning a personal skill into a sustainable source of income.”

Ox-Tailor Designs currently employs four people — a cleaner, an assistant tailor, a graphic designer and an administrative assistant.

“Each role plays a vital part in keeping the business running smoothly while contributing to local employment and skills development,” she said.

The company also integrates traditional styles into modern designs, preserving cultural heritage while encouraging innovation.

Although she has not yet secured external funding, Moselakgomo is actively applying for financial support to scale her operations.

“Ox-Tailor Designs is more than just clothing — it’s about passion, attention to detail, and making people feel confident,” she said.

“What started as a way to channel my entrepreneurial spirit has grown into a business that creates jobs and supports the community. I’m also planning to give back by making school uniforms for children in need. This journey shows that with hard work and focus, a dream can become an enterprise that changes lives.”

GCIS’s Vukuzenzele