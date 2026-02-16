News

R1.5m ‘bribe attempt’ lands SANDF officer in hot water

Senior officer accused of offering bribe to halt police probe

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Brig-Gen Johannes Mkhabela. (Herman Moloi)

A senior SANDF officer has appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on allegations of trying to bribe a police officer.

The state alleged that Brig-Gen Johannes Prince Mkhabela, director of special acquisition for the SANDF, tried to bribe a police investigator to quash another case which was opened against him in January 2026.

“The accused directly or indirectly gave or agreed to give a gratification of R1.5m,” read the charge sheet.

Mkhabela was arrested on Friday.

Sowetan

