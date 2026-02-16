Three accused of murdering Pretoria e-hailing driver abandon bail bids

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Isaac Satlat, the e-hailing driver who was strangled to death in Tshwane on February 11 2026.

Three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of an e-hailing driver in Pretoria West abandoned their bail applications at the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday.

Dikeledi Phela and McClaren Mushwana, both from Lotus Gardens, and Gositsiane Machidi from Soshanguve, are facing charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The trial has been postponed to February 23.

Isaac Satlat, 22, was attacked by his passengers who had requested an e-hailing ride in Pretoria West on Wednesday last week, according to police. He was robbed of his cellphone and strangled to death.

Dashcam footage from the vehicle, which showed the attack on the driver, was circulated widely on social media and assisted police in identifying the suspects: a woman and two men. Police are searching for a fourth suspect.

Satlat was working part-time as an e-hailing driver while completing an automotive mechanical engineering internship at Centurion. He would have celebrated his birthday on March 12.

TimesLIVE