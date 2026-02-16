News

'Unlicensed driver drives off highway onto dirt road': 17 children hurt

A minibus scholar transport driver collided with a Mercedes-Benz while allegedly trying to evade traffic officials in Tshwane on Monday morning.

Gauteng roads and transport NEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said 17 schoolchildren were in the minibus when it crashed at 7am on the N4 eastbound near Atteridgeville.

“According to reports, a 9-seater Toyota Condor transporting 17 school children collided with a Mercedes-Benz after the driver allegedly attempted to evade law enforcement by diverting onto an old dirt road before re-entering the highway.”

The driver was allegedly operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s licence.

The children were transported to hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

Diale-Tlabela called for intensified law enforcement operations to root out illegal and unroadworthy scholar transport vehicles.

“Scholar transport operators carry a sacred responsibility to ensure the safety of learners. Lawlessness on our roads will not be tolerated,” she said.

