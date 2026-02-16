News

US deports nine to Cameroon despite court protections

US President Donald Trump’s administration secretly deported nine people to Cameroon, despite many of them having US court protections against such action and none of them hailing from the African nation, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

Several of the men and women sent to Cameroon on a January 14 flight from Alexandria, Louisiana, did not know their destination until they were put on a department of homeland security (DHS) flight and placed in handcuffs and chains, the newspaper said, citing government documents and attorneys for the deportees.

DHS, the state department and Cameroon’s ministry of external affairs did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Reuters could not immediately reach attorneys representing the detainees.

Trump’s administration has not announced any deal in which Cameroon agreed to accept deportees from other nations.

