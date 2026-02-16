Water shortages hammer Wild Coast towns as drought bites

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amathole District Municipality does not foresee an immediate “day zero” scenario but says drought conditions have reached crisis levels in parts of its jurisdiction, with one key dam at 0% capacity and coastal towns already under water rationing.

District mayor Anele Ntsangani said the municipality was implementing “stop-gap measures” to prevent system failure as dam levels continued to fall.

Some of the hardest-hit areas include tourist towns along the Wild Coast such as Chintsa, Morgan’s Bay and Kei Mouth.

In late January, the Dispatch reported on warnings that, at current consumption rates, parts of Amathole’s supply could fail to meet demand by May 1.

Smaller coastal systems are already under acute pressure.

Cwili Dam, which services Morgan’s Bay and Kei Mouth, has dropped below outlet level and was confirmed in January to be at 0% capacity, forcing the introduction of water rationing.

But Ntsangani said officials were working to ensure taps did not run dry.

“We are experiencing severe drought currently, and we’re afraid that it’s going to persist. But we still firmly believe with divine intervention, rain will eventually fall.

“However, we are devising strategies to mitigate that state of affairs, as we want to ensure that our communities do not suffer because of drought.

“No amount of planning can beat natural causes and that is why we are painstakingly trying to make sure our communities have safe water to drink,” Ntsangani said.

The district, which provides bulk water services to several local municipalities, has appointed a geo-hydrologist to assess the potential to tap underground water in affected areas through the drilling of boreholes.

“We’ve contracted the services of a geo-hydrologist who will conduct research on underground water in the area which will assist us a great deal in terms of drilling a number of boreholes there.

“Currently there is a borehole that was vandalised in the area that we are trying to repair,” Ntsangani said.

“We are also trying our best to make sure that, in the same area, we revamp the spring water that is there.

We can’t at this stage, however, say at what date the water will reach the reservoir, but we can estimate that maybe within 10 to 14 days, the water might be available. — Anele Ntsangani, district mayor

“Communities in the area are working with our officials, and, as we speak, we are connecting water from that point, but because that line has not been used for quite some time, we were experiencing some water leaks, so we’re trying to fix that.

“We can’t at this stage, however, say at what date the water will reach the reservoir, but we can estimate that maybe within 10 to 14 days, the water might be available.”

Ntsangani said desalination was also being considered should dam levels fail to recover.

“We are also thinking about a desalination [plant] because we have a long coastline in the area, and we see that in other areas, seawater is used.

“Extracting seawater is quite expensive, but if it is inevitable, we’ll go that direction as we want to diversify.”

He said he would join water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina during a visit later in February to the Ndlambe municipality, where desalination has already been implemented, to assess its feasibility for Amathole.

Ageing pipe networks, recurring pump station failures and vandalism have compounded water shortages in several drought-affected Eastern Cape municipalities.

In the Amathole district, shrinking dam levels are placing particular pressure on smaller coastal systems not designed to cope with sustained high-season demand and climate variability.

Kei Mouth resident Sindile Mzamo said, “The water crisis in Amathole district is no longer a distant threat, but a daily reality.

“Shrinking dams, relentless drought and rising demand are pushing small towns in the district towards breaking point, forcing emergency interventions.

“Tourist hotspots are feeling the squeeze, as peak visitor demand collides with shrinking water supplies, leaving towns stretched to breaking point.

“For many local businesses, it’s more than an inconvenience; it’s also threatening their survival.

“What is at stake goes far beyond dry taps. Jobs, businesses and the entire local economy hang in the balance,” Mzamo said.

While district authorities insist a total collapse is not imminent, water restrictions remain in place.

“Tough water restrictions are in place, ageing pipes are being fast-tracked for repair and emergency desalination plants are in the pipeline to boost supply,” Mzamo said.

Ntsangani stressed that the municipality was attempting to diversify supply sources.

In the OR Tambo district, Coffee Bay residents have relied on tankers for months, amid allegations of unequal distribution. The municipality, meanwhile, has pointed to flood-related infrastructure damage as a reason for the supply constraints.

In the Buffalo City Metro, homeowners in the Kidd’s Beach private estates of Umlele Heights, Umlele Gardens, Umlele Springs and Heron Court said earlier in February they had gone nearly three months with an intermittent supply, resorting to boreholes, storage tanks and contracting private suppliers to deliver water.

In the Chris Hani district, residents near Komani told the Dispatch in January they had been without clean water for an extended period after borehole pumps stopped working.

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has also been plagued by serious water shortages and infrastructure issues that have caused lengthy outages.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch