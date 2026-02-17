AbaThembu king axes three traditional leaders, including Mandla Mandela

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WORKING TOGETHER: ATM president Prof Ceaser Nongqunga, who is also head of The Twelve Apostolic Church, and AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo have announced an alliance ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has announced the dismissal of three traditional leaders — including the grandson of Nelson Mandela, former MP Mandla Mandela — while unveiling plans to contest the 2026 local government elections in alliance with the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

The dismissals were swiftly rejected by two of those named, who disputed his authority to remove them and said decisions relating to traditional leadership fell within established royal and customary processes.

Dalindyebo said he had dismissed Nkosi Mandla Mandela, Nkosi Vulisango Pantshwa and Nkosi Vulithuba Sangoni, adding that he would “follow due process” to pursue their removal.

Pantshwa and Sangoni both rejected the announcement.

Sangoni said matters relating to traditional leadership were determined by the royal family and applicable customary procedures.

Pantshwa said traditional leadership was based on lineage and custom, not individual decree, and noted that issues concerning the AbaThembu kingship remained before the courts.

Mandela declined to respond to Dalindyebo’s remarks but, during a recent commemoration of his grandfather, criticised leaders who aligned themselves with what he termed “oppressive and brutal regimes”.

Dalindyebo’s remarks were made during a gathering hosted by ATM president Prof Ceaser Nongqunga.

At the event, the king confirmed plans to register the Royal Native Leaders of Azania with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), saying it would enable traditional leaders to participate in local government elections.

“This will soon be registered with the IEC and we will contest the 2026 local government elections,” he said.

He said the structure would be led by traditional leaders and their councillors.

He also indicated that a second platform, Inyanda Yama-Africa, would be formed to accommodate individuals and groups aligned to similar ideological positions.

Dalindyebo said he had previously supported the Royal Leaders of South Africa (Rolesa) and had assisted with its IEC registration, but claimed differences arose within that organisation following his recent visit to Israel, prompting him to pursue a separate initiative.

We are apolitical and not contesting any elections. We never received any funding from Israel and have no alliance with ATM or association with Israel — Nkosi Dakhile Ndamase, Rolesa provincial chair

Rolesa provincial chair Nkosi Dakhile Ndamase dismissed those claims, saying the organisation was not a political party .

“We are apolitical and not contesting any elections. We never received any funding from Israel and have no alliance with ATM or association with Israel,” Ndamase said.

Nongqunga confirmed an alliance between ATM and Dalindyebo’s proposed structure and defended the party’s engagement with Israel, saying partnerships would continue if they benefited communities.

Dalindyebo said his leadership of the proposed political structure would be temporary, citing his position within broader traditional leadership forums.

The IEC had not confirmed any new registration linked to the king by the time of publication.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch