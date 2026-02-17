News

Grade 5 pupil dies after goal post falls on him

Kabungane Biyela

Kabungane Biyela

The school pupil was playing with classmates during break time when a soccer goal post fell on him. File photo. (123RF/Wavebreakmediamicro)

A 10-year-old boy in grade 5 at Reagile Primary School, in the Winnie Mandela area of Tembisa, has died in an accident on the school grounds.

The Gauteng education department said he was playing with classmates during break time when a soccer goal post fell on him.

Parademics were immediately called as the child had sustained severe injuries. Despite efforts to resuscitate the pupil, he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department has dispatched its psychosocial support unit to provide counseling for the school community.

Police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Turtle alert — look out for hatchling loggerheads

2

Choose loving maintenance over corrupt fascism 

3

Who owns the networks that shape our lives?

4

OFF TRACK | Gonubie sewage leaks appear to be drying up

5

INSIGHT | Ramaphosa’s optimism amid SA’s challenges — hope for a new era

Related Articles