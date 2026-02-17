Grade 5 pupil dies after goal post falls on him

A 10-year-old boy in grade 5 at Reagile Primary School, in the Winnie Mandela area of Tembisa, has died in an accident on the school grounds.
The Gauteng education department said he was playing with classmates during break time when a soccer goal post fell on him.
Parademics were immediately called as the child had sustained severe injuries. Despite efforts to resuscitate the pupil, he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department has dispatched its psychosocial support unit to provide counseling for the school community.
Police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.