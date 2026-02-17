News

Man, 25, jailed for raping Eastern Cape teenager

Daily Dispatch Correspondent

Retsidisitsoe Makhabane is behind bars for raping a young girl. Stock photo. (123RF/djedzura)

A 25-year-old man who raped a 14-year-old Eastern Cape girl has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Retsidisitsoe Makhabane raped the girl on September 10 2023 in Tienbak locality, Sterkspruit.

Additionally, the local regional court ordered Makhabane be added to the national register for sex offenders. It also ruled he may not work with children.

“As an [undocumented] Lesotho national, the court further ordered that he be deported to his country of origin upon completion of his sentence,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

The court heard that the victim was on her way to a nearby shop when she crossed paths with Makhabane, who attempted to convince her to accompany him to another place.

After she refused his advances, he dragged and strangled her. He then forcibly took her to a nearby shack.

“Once inside, the accused pushed the victim against the door, forcefully undressed her and raped her,” Tyali said.

“The victim attempted to resist, including biting the assaulter on the neck, but he overpowered her and continued with the assault.

“The man later fell asleep, enabling the victim to flee.

“While walking home, two women noticed her crying and enquired about what had happened.

“They returned with her to the shack, but the rapist had already fled.

“They reported the incident to the police, and he was arrested at his home the next day.”

