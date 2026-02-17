ManB’s daughter, 11, surprises him with Afro-house single

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

11 year-old Alunamda "Jesse" Ntoyini released her first single titled 'Mama' on January 29 making her one of the youngest recording artists in the country.

East London grade 5 pupil Alunamda ‘Jesse Isilokazi’ Toyile, 11, has stepped into the recording industry with the release of her debut single, Umama no Tata, a self-written Afro-house tribute shaped by years spent in the studio environment.

Her recently released track is a heartfelt tribute to her parents and the close bond she shares with them.

“I got inspired by the love I have for my parents and I decided to write a song for them, about them,” she said.

“So I went to ask DJ Anonymous, our in-house producer, to make a beat for me while I sang the song, and after that, I started hearing it being played on radio stations.”

Though she wrote the song herself, it was produced under ManB Entertainment, owned by her father Mlindelwa “ManB” Tyekana.

Alunamda said it took her four months to complete the Afro-house song as she had to prioritise her academics over her passion for music.

The 11-year-old attends Althorpe College.

She said her interest in music developed after having spent time in the studio watching other artists record their songs.

Being in that environment sparked her curiosity and gave her the confidence to try write her own music.

“From Monday to Friday I’m busy with school but I go to the studio on Wednesdays to do some vocals, then go home again to study,” she said.

“Music will not stop me from learning but will inspire other kids my age to follow their dreams and learn to balance arts with school.”

She is, however, confident her recently found stardom will not divert her from her academic commitments.

Her father was initially against the idea of her getting into the music industry, saying he had wanted her to follow a more secure career path one day — but he would not force her to stop doing what she loved.

“She was influenced mostly by the artists in my music stable, so after she showed me the song I was shocked,” Tyekana said.

“What I liked is that she didn’t do this because she’s the daughter of Man B; it was an independent thought.

“She chose it herself and I never forced her.

“When she kept telling me about a song she’s writing and one day I got home and she made me listen to it, I just loved it,” he said.

Tyekana said SA was not new to welcoming child stars into the music sector, though many did not last long enough to achieve fame.

“This has often been blamed on factors such as drug abuse and bad social influence, but I am adamant that my daughter will be properly guided.”

He said he was supportive of his daughter, but emphasised that school must come first.

“Weekdays are strictly for school and extra curriculum activities, and studio recording sessions can be something for the weekend.”

He said that after seeing her potential, he wanted to enable her to continue with music.

“There is a high level of unemployment; music can even be something she falls back on, because in music, one can still earn through royalties while waiting for bookings.”

The proud father said his young daughter had also composed a second song, which would be released soon.

