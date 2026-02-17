New road will make life easier for Ngolo village pupils

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For years, pupil from Ngolo village have endured muddy grass paths, flooded walkways and rough, rocky paths on their way to school.

Now, the ongoing road construction project that commenced on October 29 2025 and connects the Corhana and Ngolo villages is bringing renewed hope, especially for young pupils who have long struggled to reach school safely and comfortably.

The new route bypasses Mthatha, substantially reducing travel time while also reducing traffic there.

Among them is grade 7 pupil Anga Mqange from Nciphizeni Primary School, who has expressed her joy over the development, saying it will significantly improve her journey to school.

Anga said the poor condition of the existing route made going to school difficult especially during heavy rains, when the dirt roads would fill with water and turn into slippery mud.

“I am extremely happy about the road construction because now I will be able to go to school comfortably even when it rains.

“Before, I had to walk in muddy roads filled with water,” she said.

She said she woke up every school day at 5am to walk more than 6km to school — a journey that would often leave her exhausted and with damaged school shoes.

“My shoes would get torn because the road was bumpy and full of rocks.

“Now, the new road will protect my shoes and make walking easier.”

Anga said the improved road would also allow her to arrive at school looking neat and dignified, especially in winter.

“In winter, I‘ll now arrive at school with clean, polished shoes, just as I left home,” she said.

Nyandeni Local Municipality spokesperson Nolubabalo Mzini said the R57m access road was designed to reduce congestion within the Mthatha CBD, which had experienced increasing pressure from both local traffic and long-distance vehicles.

