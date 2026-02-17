No bail for Makhanda prison warden accused of plot to kill managers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Viwe Stemela has been denied bail by the Makhanda magistrate's court.

The Makhanda magistrate’s court has denied bail to a prison warden accused of conspiracy to murder senior prison officials.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) opposed the bail application of Viwe Stemela, 47.

Stemela is accused of targeting managers at the correctional facility where he works.

The court ruled that it was not in the interests of justice to grant him bail.

“State prosecutor Sicelo Magcina led evidence from the investigating officer, highlighting the seriousness of the allegations and the strength of the state’s case,” NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said on Tuesday.

“The prosecution argued that the accused, by virtue of his position of authority, is familiar with the identities of potential state witnesses, creating a significant risk of interference if released.

“The state further submitted that any bail conditions would be insufficient to mitigate this risk, given the accused’s access and influence within the correctional environment.

“The prosecution also emphasised that the gravity of the offence and the circumstances of the matter warranted his continued detention.”

The court agreed with the state’s arguments and denied bail.

The case has been postponed to March 16 for further investigation.

An investigation by the Hawks led to Stemele’s arrest earlier in February.

“The NPA welcomes the court’s decision and reiterates its commitment to ensuring that serious offences, particularly those involving threats to life and abuse of positions of trust, are addressed decisively in the interests of justice,” Tyali said.

