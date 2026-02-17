SRD grant extended for another year with no increase in value

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department of social development has confirmed the latest extension of the social relief distress (SRD) grant until the end of March 2027.

The extension of the grant, which was implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic, was announced during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address last week.

The grant, which was set to expire next month, has been extended for another year, where beneficiaries will continue to receive R370, with no increase to the grant’s value. The extension secures payment continuity but does not provide additional relief.

Social development minister Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe has invited members of the public and interested stakeholders to submit written comments on the draft amendments.

The consultation period runs for 21 days from February 11.

So far, the grant has been renewed annually through regulatory amendments rather than permanent legislation. The process is procedural but necessary to ensure that payments continue without interruption beyond March 31.

For beneficiaries, regulatory certainty remains the central issue. The publication of the final amendments before the end of March will determine whether the grant continues seamlessly into the new financial year, as announced by the president.

