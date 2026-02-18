60 bags of mandrax worth more than R1m confiscated in Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two suspects who were allegedly transporting 60 bags of mandrax were arrested on Wednesday.

Police have confiscated mandrax tablets worth more than R1m after intercepting two suspects in the Eastern Cape.

Acting on a tip-off, KwaMaqoma police stopped a vehicle suspected of transporting drugs on the R63 between KwaMaqoma and Dikeni on Wednesday at about 10am.

“Police spotted the described vehicle and upon searching it, they found 60 plastic bags with mandrax tablets,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said.

“They seized a substantial quantity of mandrax tablets, with an estimated street value of more than R1m.

“Further investigations are under way to determine the owner of the vehicle, as they did not give a clear explanation.

“The vehicle was seized and a charge of possession of a suspected stolen vehicle was added.”

The suspects, aged 43 and 46, are expected to appear in the KwaMaqoma magistrate’s court soon.

“The arrest and confiscation of drugs is sending a strong message that police will never recline in the fight against drug trafficking,” Mawisa said.

“The SAPS urges members of the public to continue working with law enforcement by reporting suspicious activities, as collaborative vigilance helps to create a safer environment for all.”

