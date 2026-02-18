Case against ANC politician over firearm negligence postponed again

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The firearm case against ANC Chris Hani regional chair and Chris Hani district mayor Lusanda Sizani was postponed on Wednesday.

Lusanda Sizani appeared briefly in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where the case was postponed to next Thursday.

Sizani is charged with contravening the Firearms Control Act early in 2025 for alleged negligence and failure to safeguard a firearm after his personal 9mm gun went missing during a vehicle break-in in East London while it was parked in Oxford Street.

Sizani’s vehicle was being driven by his bodyguard, Thisha Zulu, who had left him at an ANC meeting at the East London ICC.

The court heard on Wednesday that the director of public prosecutions had requested a report from the prosecutor that declined the representation made by Sizani.

The state and Sizani’s representative agreed to postpone the case pending the outcome.

Senior ANC leaders in the Chris Hani region, including Dr AB Xuma mayor Siyabulela Zangqa and Enoch Mgijima mayor Madoda Papiyana, came to support him at court.

Sizani’s positions as the Chris Hani District mayor and the region’s ANC chair both hang in the balance amid the looming court case.

The provincial integrity commission has recommended that Sizani temporarily step aside from all political and administrative roles pending the outcome of the negligence case.

The recommendation followed Sizani’s seventh appearance in court on January 28.

The matter is now before the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC)for a final decision.

Outside court, Papiyana said they were disappointed with the postponement.

“He made representations and we thought today the matter will be heard, but it was postponed,” Papiyana said.

“We are still waiting on the PEC to make a decision on the step aside, but we believe as the region this matter doesn’t warrant step aside.

“He doesn’t have a case [to answer for within the ANC]. Carjacking is normal and happens to everyone and that is why we believe step aside is not warranted.

“It was a matter of negligence. We believe the PEC will really consider the letter that was written by Sizani.”

He said Sizani was standing to be elected as an “official” in the upcoming provincial ANC elections.

“He’s available and he is going to be elected, I believe,” Papiyana said.

ANC spokesperson Yanga Zicina said the PEC was dealing with the matter.

“Once the PEC has concluded the matter in so far as the internal processes of the organisation are concerned, it will then be able to make a statement.” Zicina said.

“It’s difficult to discuss ongoing processes of the organisation with the public, because it then compromises the credibility of such processes.

“Let’s allow the ANC to process its issues. But once the ANC has taken a decision, it will be communicated accordingly to structures of the ANC, as well as to the members of the public.”

