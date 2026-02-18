‘Entire chain’ of cable theft must be broken — mayor

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A suspected cable theft was arrested after three men were seen digging up a municipal cable in Komani. Picture: SUPPLIED/ File photo

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality mayor Madoda Papiyana has called for more intensity in breaking up the “entire value [chain]” linked to the scourge of cable theft to help disrupt the black market.

This follows yet another arrest of a suspected cable thief who was allegedly caught red-handed digging up a huge municipal cable in Komani’s Queendastria area, the town’s industrial centre, on Friday.

Municipal spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said a business owner in the area had managed to stop the attempted cable theft after alerting the police when he spotted three men using digging tools to excavate a section of road around midday.

“Upon approaching, he discovered a deep trench with exposed municipal power cable,” he said.

“Two suspects fled the scene, while one individual was detained until the arrival of law enforcement.

“A criminal case has been opened and the suspect is in police custody.”

Papiyana, who visited the scene shortly afterwards, commended the businessman for being alert, saying the local municipality had long adopted a zero-tolerance stance on infrastructure theft.

The arrest comes just months after four Komani residents were arrested for cable theft. The matter remains before the courts.

In November, the municipality revealed it had spent about R11m on replacing stolen cables in three months, a situation Papiyana described as extremely worrying.

On Friday, he praised the businessman and the police for their swift response.

“We are in a daily battle against the theft and vandalism of our electricity infrastructure.

“And our pursuit does not stop with the individuals caught on the ground.

“I want the masterminds, the buyers, the sellers, the entire syndicate profiting from this destruction,” the mayor said.

“There is a thriving black market systematically dismantling what government has built for our people.

“That entire chain must be broken. And let us not forget: every time a cable is stolen or a transformer vandalised, it is our residents who suffer through power interruptions.

“This is not just theft, it is an attack on our community, and we will not tolerate it.”

Residents were urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity involving municipal infrastructure, including electricity cables, streetlights, water pipes or road signage, to the municipal control room immediately on 045-839-2181.

Anonymous tip-offs were also welcomed and might be the critical intervention that prevented service disruptions and secured arrests, he said.

Recently, King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal bosses announced they had hired private security companies to help fight the scourge of infrastructure theft, including theft of electricity cables, which was rampant, especially in Mthatha.

The move was widely welcomed by organised business leaders in the area, with Eastern Cape Chamber of Business president and Mthatha business veteran Vuyisile Ntlabati urging KSD to also install CCTV cameras in the town.

A suspected cable thief was caught inside a manhole by a private security official in the early hours of Thursday.

The Mthatha-based council was reportedly spending about R20m every year on replacing stolen cables.

In Qonce in the Buffalo City Metro, a 36-year-old suspect was recently arrested inside a manhole, allegedly in the process of cutting off electricity cables believed to lead to the town’s main police station.

It was also reported previously that police in the province were hot on the heels of several municipal officials in the metro believed to be working in cahoots with criminal syndicates in stealing electricity cables.

Cable theft reportedly costs metro ratepayers R100m a month.

This was revealed by community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha at a media briefing during a visit to BCM by acting police minister Firoz Cachalia earlier this year.

Nqatha’s revelation came amid the arrest of 11 people, including four women, on separate occasions suspected of being part of a cable theft syndicate.