Fate of Dale College headmaster in the balance

The future of Dale College headmaster Craig Hatches remains uncertain as the Eastern Cape department of education continues investigating allegations of financial mismanagement and governance failures at the historic Qonce school.

Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima confirmed that the matter remained under investigation at district level and would be referred to the department’s risk management unit once the verification process had been completed.

“The investigation by the district is to verify the veracity of the allegations,” Mtima said.

“If the allegations are found to be true, then it will be sent to risk management, who can only attend to the matter after receiving a report.”

Hatches, who was appointed in June 2024, faces multiple allegations raised in a governance report submitted to the department by the school’s former school governing body (SGB) chair, Mpumelelo Madikane.

The report called for department intervention, stating that governance and financial management concerns were affecting the stability of the college.

Documents seen by the Dispatch show the district had already intervened in May 2025.

In a memorandum dated May 13 2025, district director VN Mabace described a “stalemate between management and governance” and warned of “perceived reckless utilisation of school funds” that could have far-reaching implications for the financial viability of the institution.

The memorandum issued a series of directives aimed at stabilising the school.

These included removing the headmaster’s authority to authorise expenditure pending the outcome of auditing processes, requiring all debit card transactions to be fully accounted for with supporting documentation, and instructing that the school debit card be withdrawn until auditing was finalised.

The directive also imposed a moratorium on human resource recruitment processes pending review, required submission of all contracts of SGB-appointed employees for possible review, and instructed that PTA fundraising funds be fully accounted for, with proof of deposit to be presented to an audit team stationed at the school at the time.

The memorandum further required that signed SGB minutes, decision matrices and financial delegations be submitted to the district, and warned that if the SGB failed to fulfil its statutory responsibilities under the South African Schools Act, the department could consider revoking certain governance powers in terms of Sections 22 or 25 of the Act.

The letter said the relationship between management and governance structures had “irretrievably broken down”.

Among the financial concerns raised in the SGB report were that the school’s reserve balance had dropped below R4m and that it had drawn on savings to meet payroll obligations.

It was also alleged that recommended spending freezes were ignored and that expenditure decisions were not aligned with actual income.

The report raised concerns about the use of the school debit card, alleging that it had been used without adequate documentation or oversight.

Among the matters under investigation are allegations that an employee received an unauthorised salary increase of R3,000 and that the Dale College business account reflected a purchase of R27,754.24 at “King Bottle Store” on December 5 2025.

Madikane, who no longer serves as SGB chair, said the governing body had provided the department with the information it believed required action.

“We provided the department with all the issues that would have required action from their side,” he said.

“I don’t know whether the head of department is refusing to do what is expected of them.

“We don’t know the story, whether the investigation confirms the allegations or not.”

The department has not indicated when the current investigation will be finalised or whether further action will be taken.

The allegations have also drawn reaction from the Old Dalian Union.

Its national president, Phiwe Ndinisa, said the union had removed Hatches from a house it had rented to him due to payment-related issues.

Attempts to obtain comment from Hatches were unsuccessful by the time of publication.

