Floods linked to climate change hit a million people in Southern Africa

Devastating floods that have swept across Southern Africa since December 2025, killing at least 280 people and affecting almost a million, were likely intensified by climate change, scientists say.

The region’s rainy season hit hard in Mozambique, Eswatini, Madagascar, South Africa and Zimbabwe, displacing 150,000 people and destroying 105,000 hectares (nearly 260,000 acres) of farmland.

Most recently, Cyclone Gezani struck Madagascar on February 10, leaving dozens dead. The storm also caused deaths and damage in flood-battered Mozambique.

A rapid study by World Weather Attribution (WWA), an international consortium of scientists and institutions that investigates the role of human-induced climate change in extreme weather events, found that a warming climate, combined with La Niña weather patterns, aggravated the extreme rainfall.

“The most striking finding was that the rainfall accumulated over just 10 days exceeded the region’s average annual rainfall. This was unprecedented,” said one of the study’s lead authors, Izidine Pinto, a climatologist and researcher in weather and climate models at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, speaking to Mongabay.

He added that some weather stations recorded more than 200 millimetres (8 inches) of rain in just 24 hours.

The authors noted that structural vulnerabilities in the affected areas made the climatic shocks even deadlier and more destructive. Mozambique, in particular, Pinto said, was not prepared for such heavy rainfall.

WWA scientists analysed 10-day maximum rainfall accumulations during the rainy season in Mozambique, South Africa, Eswatini and Zimbabwe from December to early February.

By combining these data with climate models, the authors found that these countries are experiencing more frequent spells of consecutive rainy days and that rainfall events are becoming more intense.

The current rainy season has been influenced by La Niña events, an unusual cooling of waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean that occurs every three to five years and influences weather patterns worldwide.

In Southern Africa, La Niña is linked to heavy precipitation. Under La Niña conditions, the likelihood of an extreme 10-day rainfall event increases fivefold. Rainfall intensity also rises by about 20%.

With a change in underlying climatic conditions, that increase in intensity is now at 40%.

“Natural climate variability such as La Niña still influences wet years, but climate change is making the wet years significantly wetter and more damaging than they would have been decades ago,” Pinto said.

The WWA study found that the impacts of these climatic disasters are amplified because of their disproportionate effects on poor and marginalised communities.

“Poor housing quality and inadequate infrastructure significantly increased exposure and vulnerability to flooding,” the authors said.

The floods damaged health facilities, destroyed medicine stocks and cut off people’s access to healthcare centres, disrupting life-sustaining treatment.

What is eroding people’s ability to respond and recover is that they are facing not just one extreme weather event in isolation, but a succession of them, according to experts such as Richard Munang at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

“Here is what rarely enters this conversation: these same communities were still recovering from the severe 2023/2024 drought,” Munang, UNEP’s head of global environment monitoring systems, told Mongabay by email. “Crops had failed, savings were depleted and health services were already stretched. Before they could stand up from the drought, the flood knocked them down again.”

Munang added that these are not two separate disasters, but part of the same cycle: “Drought, followed by flood, followed by a disease outbreak.”

The WWA study found that communities affected by the rains have limited capacity to cope with flooding, which can increase the risk of disease outbreaks.

Mozambique was the hardest hit by the heavy rains over the past few months, as it lies downstream of nine transboundary rivers.

“When heavy rains fell in South Africa and Zimbabwe, controlled dam releases sent additional water towards communities [in Mozambique] already inundated,” Munang said. In addition, 90% of Mozambicans live in adobe houses — traditional structures built from sun-dried bricks of earth, water and straw — which are vulnerable to sustained heavy rainfall.

“For southern Mozambique, the transition from drought to floods is more than just bad weather; it is a compound crisis that multiplies human suffering,” Pinto said.

Relief agencies have warned that the heavy rains could exacerbate an ongoing cholera outbreak in large parts of Mozambique. The risk of cholera, a waterborne disease, increases when access to clean drinking water and sanitation is reduced.

To adapt to future climate conditions, governments rely on climate modelling to inform infrastructure and planning decisions.

The WWA study may have established that, with a warming planet, events such as those seen over the past few months are more likely in the region; however, the climate models used did not account for the compounding impacts of La Niña.

“Every freely available model originates from the US, Europe or Asia, optimised for those regions’ weather patterns,” Munang said, meaning that early warning systems, infrastructure planning decisions and dam release protocols across Africa currently rely on models that are less accurate for African conditions.

For Munang, this suggests an inherent bias in these tools, as they may miss key phenomena such as the interaction between temperature conditions in the Indian and Pacific oceans, which drive Southern Africa’s rainfall, or how floodwaters from rains in South Africa and Zimbabwe end up in rivers flowing through Mozambique.

As the flooding occurred during a high-tide event along the coast, it prevented river floodwaters from draining out to sea, Munang said. “Global models do not capture these local dynamics.”

The WWA study acknowledges modelling limitations, as the approximations used to validate observations do not originate from the region.

“The confidence in linking the intensity of the January 2026 event to climate change is limited by shortcomings in the climate models considered,” Stefaan Conradie from the Climate System Analysis Group at the University of Cape Town, which contributed to the WWA study, told Mongabay by email.

None of the models applied by researchers was “able to satisfactorily reproduce the observed correlations with … the role of La Niña conditions in enhancing rainfall,” the authors wrote.

Conradie added that, despite this, there is sufficient evidence to link the intensity of extreme rainfall events over the eastern flank of Southern Africa to “warming oceans and the capacity of warmer air to hold more moisture”.

Given the shift in climatic conditions across sub-Saharan Africa, particularly Southern Africa, the question will be how governments respond and shape their adaptation strategies, Munang said: “Those that treat floods as isolated events will continue to fail because they miss this compound reality.” — This article was first published by Mongabay