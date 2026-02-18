Lusikisiki massacre accused tells court he was beaten, tortured

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siphosoxolo Myekethe’s attorney, Fuzile Ngxukumeshe, told the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki his client was subjected to severe torture by police during his interrogation. Pictures Lulamile Feni/ File photo

One of the suspects accused of involvement in the Lusikisiki massacre has testified that police allegedly beat and tortured him, forcing him to implicate himself in the murders.

He said Myekethe allegedly endured:

Being handcuffed from behind while seated on a chair;

Suffocation with a plastic bag placed over his head; and

A police officer wearing boots trampled on his toes while another officer slapped and insulted him.

Myekethe said as a result he implicated himself in the murders.

The state disputes these allegations, with the arresting officer, Detective Sergeant Sibulele Yali of the serious and violent crimes unit testifying that Myekethe was treated fairly and made his statement voluntarily.

Eighteen people — 15 women, a 13-year-old boy, and two men — were shot dead when gunmen attacked the neighbouring homesteads of sisters Mary Sinqina and Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu in Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki, on September 28, 2024.

Ngxukumeshe told judge Richard Brooks his client was severely tortured.

“A plastic bag [was] put over his head and he was suffocated while he had his hands handcuffed behind his back. Another police officer pushed the handcuffs down with [his] boots.

“He will tell this court he was told to lift up his leg and indicate that he was ready to talk. It was due to that torture that he implicated himself in the offences.“

He said Yali had allegedly slapped Myekethe in the face.

“You said that he will tell the truth and that you don’t take s**t.”

Yali denied the allegation — or that Myekethe had been tortured at all.

Yali told the court: “I found Myekethe at the Lusikisiki prison.

“I was instructed by Brigadier [Duduzile] Ngculu [provincial head of the serious and violent crimes unit] to go to the prison where I will find Myekethe ... we were five ... including the tracing team and detectives, and we found him in the office with another man.

“I approached him, introduced myself and informed him of all his constitutional rights, which I explained,” Yali said.

“He was co-operating and said he was prepared to tell us everything about how he was involved in the mass killing in Ngobozana.”

Yali said the interview was held in the Lusikisiki police station’s boardroom, where Myekethe was taken.

“If he had been tortured or beaten other people in the station would have heard him screaming.”

Four of the accused have made confessions.

The alleged mastermind, Mzukisi Ndamase, and Mawethu Nomdlembu have not confessed.

Three others are objecting to their submissions being accepted as evidence, saying they were made under duress.

The claims that the suspects were assaulted have forced the court to hold a trial-within-a-trial.

Myekethe faces 18 murder charges and one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm for the Lusikisiki massacre.

He had previously been convicted of escaping from custody and murder, for which he was on parole when arrested on October 7, 2024.

He had been released on May 2, 2023 after serving 21 years of a life sentence for murder, armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm.

He was the first person to be arrested for the massacre.

There are six men in the dock — Ndamase, 46, Aphiwe Ndende, 25, Myekethe, 45, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 31, Songezo Vuma, 21, and Nomdlembu, 36.

All the accused apart from Myekethe and Nomdlembu face a total of 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder.

All six accused have pleaded not guilty.

The 19th murder charge relates to the killing of an ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader, Mncedisi Gijana, in KwaBhaca on August 19, 2024.

Myekethe is not charged with the murder of Gijana and Nomdlembu and only faces charges of possession of firearms and ammunition.

Vuma, believed to be Ndamase’s right-hand man, confessed to his role in the Lusikisiki killings and the killing of Gijana, and implicated four of his co-accused.

He alone has not challenged his confession.

The trial was postponed to Wednesday.