Rural schools welcome shoe donation, but infrastructure issues still big concern

An oversight visit by Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade to two deep rural schools near Mqanduli delivered much-needed support this week, but also highlighted the infrastructure failures that continue to disrupt teaching and learning.

Pupils at Milton Dalasile Senior Secondary School in Ngcwanguba village and Gqubeni Primary School in Coffee Bay received 100 pairs of school shoes.

While the donation was welcomed, school leaders and traditional authorities say poor road access remains their most urgent challenge.

Many pupils had been attending school in worn-out shoes that exposed their feet to cold and wet conditions, affecting both comfort and concentration.

Some had continued wearing shoes bought the previous Christmas long after they had deteriorated.

Gqubeni Primary principal Nomaphelo Mkrexe said absenteeism had been rising.

“We, as teachers, had a responsibility of digging into our own pockets, but these children would not come to school when they have deteriorated school uniforms because they are scared of being laughed at by other children, and you would notice that their academic performance drops,” she said.

“So I am happy about this donation as it goes a very long way to help our school and children.”

However, she said road conditions posed a greater obstacle.

“When it’s raining the road becomes muddy.

“Teachers who have cars are forced to leave them and walk to school and, at times like those, most pupils do not come to school.”

Nkosi Mkanyiseli Dalisizwe welcomed the department’s presence but stressed that infrastructure remained critical.

“The road infrastructure is a big issue that affects teaching and learning,” he said.

“On rainy days, the roads become muddy and teachers sometimes struggle to reach the school, and are forced to walk long distances.

“The pupils face the same situation.

“We believe that by the end of the financial year, the road project will be awarded as contractors have already conducted a site visit.

“This gives us hope that the situation will improve.,”

Gade said the visit followed a plea from traditional leadership and was also motivated by the school’s academic performance despite difficult circumstances.

“The criteria used for this visit is that Chief Dalisizwe pleaded with us to come here to these schools,” he said.

“Another reason was that Milton Dalasile has a difficult background but continues to produce excellent matric results.”

He acknowledged infrastructure shortcomings.

“The school is not in a good condition in terms of infrastructure and we are looking at how we can stretch a hand so that children can at least have proper classrooms.

“And because they are producing great results, this will result in overcrowding, and we must prepare for that.”

While the shoes offered immediate relief, communities say reliable road access will ultimately determine whether rural pupils can consistently reach the classrooms they are fighting to succeed in.

