Tribute show explores life and music of Amy Winehouse

Misery Loves Company is set to perform their award-winning theatrical tribute, 'Amy Winehouse: The Diva and Her Demons', at the Summit Lifestyle Centre on Friday. From left are Rob Thopson, Kerry Hiles and Kristo Zondagh.

Summit Lifestyle Centre is hosting Amy Winehouse, The Diva & Her Demons, a theatrical tribute show by Misery Loves Company, on Friday.

The show will explore the life and music of the late singer, with live performances from Kerry Hiles and Kristo Zondagh.

At the heart of the production is bassist and vocalist Hiles, who also wrote the show.

Hiles, who is originally from East London and now based in Gqeberha, said the idea for the tribute came directly from audiences.

“We were asked to do an Amy Winehouse show while we were performing other tribute productions, different audience members independently requested that we put something together in her honour.”

Hiles is joined on stage by guitarist Rob Thompson, a Gqeberha resident, and drummer Zondagh.

Together, they bring years of musical experience to the stage.

Hiles is a multi-talented artist known for her singing, acting and voice-over work.

Her fame was extended through her role in the TV soap, Isidingo.

With wide experience in various bands and performances, including contracts on cruise ships, she shines both as a solo performer and as part of an ensemble.

Thompson, 38, is a blues rock musician, noted for his passion as a guitarist, singer and songwriter.

He has toured the US and performed with various artists, gaining recognition in South African music festivals.

Zondagh, also known as “The Chameleon,” is a versatile drummer and percussionist celebrated for his ability to play across genres.

He has performed in orchestras and various bands, winning the 2016 Young Legends competition with his neo-soul band VuDu, and is involved with numerous projects in different music styles.

“All of us have been involved in music pretty much our entire lives, the guys are in their 30s and I’m a bit older, but we all share a deep love and respect for this music,” Hiles said.

She said the performance ran for about an hour and 20 minutes and was aimed at a wide audience.

According to Hiles, people of all ages and backgrounds have connected with the show.

However, there is a mild language advisory, as some of Winehouse’s lyrics and parts of the script include strong language.

“What audiences can expect is top-quality musicianship and a really entertaining show, and it’s honest, it’s powerful, and it reminds us just how much talent the world lost too soon.”

Hiles said the show explored Winehouse’s catalogue through live performance, putting her songs together with a narrative that offered understanding of her creative journey.

Audiences can expect a mix of soul, neo-soul, pop and jazz, genres that defined Winehouse’s sound and set her apart from her peers.

Hiles said the production avoided focusing on Winehouse’s struggles.

“We are attempting to concentrate on her music and her identity as an artist, rather than the drama of her celebrity.

“The aim is that people walk away feeling more informed and maybe even fall in love with her music all over again.”

She said this was not a new production.

“The show has been touring nationally for the past two years and has already reached around 50 performances.

“Along the way, it has picked up awards and strong audience responses,” she said.

Hiles said for fans of live music and storytelling, the tribute offered a chance to experience Winehouse’s legacy in a thoughtful and respectful way, right in the heart of East London.

