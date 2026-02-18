Universities cannot stay silent over student housing extortion claims

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sources the Daily Dispatch spoke with claim this practice is an open secret, one that has been running for years. File photo

The owners of several private student residences have come forward to expose what they allege is extortion committed by student leaders at three tertiary institutions in the Eastern Cape.

They claim they are being forced to pay between R100 and R200 per month for each of the students they accommodate.

These landlords each accommodate between 80 to 200 people, which means they are allegedly forking out thousands of rand each month.

Money is paid over in cash, allegedly to avoid a paper trail.

Those who refuse to pay are said to face threats of being blacklisted or losing students altogether.

One landlord even spoke in favour of it, saying paying the monthly fee was the cost of doing business. A small price to pay for greater financial reward.

Whether it involves a R100 payment or R1m, corruption remains corruption.

It is endemic in SA, evidenced by the various probes including the Seriti commission that investigated the multibillion-rand arms deal, the Zondo commission into state capture and the most recent Madlanga commission investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

As is often the case, it is the innocent who pay the ultimate price of corruption.

Allegations of landlords being forced to pay kickbacks for preferential placement raises serious concerns about the quality of accommodation students receive.

Are students being sent to the best and safest places, or only to those willing to pay regardless of the condition of the residence?

Reports suggest some student accommodation has serious problems such as no electricity or poor maintenance.

When money changes hands behind the scenes, the priority shifts from student safety and comfort to financial gain.

EFF Youth Command provincial convenor and Walter Sisulu University SRC president Mvelo Abenta said he was aware of the extortion allegations, which he condemned.

However, he questioned the timing of the claims, saying these often surface when compliance inspections are carried out at private residences.

Universities cannot be silent on this matter. They must take stronger action to protect students from falling victim to corruption practices.

They should centralise accommodation placements and remove the influence of student leaders in this process.

There needs to be a transparent system in place to ensure students are placed fairly in housing that is safe and compliant.