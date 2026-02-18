WSU student registers after Eastern Cape premier’s office settles R148k bursary debt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Yonwaba Nabhanti-Mfeya has finally managed to register, as the EC office of the premier has settled the R148,000 she owed to Walter Sisulu University.

After weeks of uncertainty, legal action and public scrutiny, Yonwaba Nabhanti-Mfeya can finally breathe again.

The 21-year-old final-year student at Walter Sisulu University has officially registered for her diploma in building technology after the Eastern Cape office of the premier confirmed that her outstanding bursary debt, which had blocked her registration, would be paid.

Nabhanti-Mfeya was among 30 students who were unable to register this year after a bursary promised by the Eastern Cape office of the premier was not paid.

In her case, the unpaid funding left her saddled with a debt of R148,000, placing her academic future in jeopardy.

The university had made it clear that unless the office of the premier settled the outstanding amount, she would not be permitted to register for her final year.

With no alternative, Nabhanti-Mfeya turned to the courts. Her case gained national attention after it was published by TimesLIVE.

Shortly after the story was published, her legal team received confirmation from the office of the premier that the debt would be settled.

“I heard on Thursday that my debt has been settled, but I was waiting for proof of payment,” she said.

Earlier this week, her legal team confirmed that payment had been processed, clearing the way for her to proceed with registration.

“I am on cloud nine. It feels like a lot of stress has been removed from my shoulders and also my parents’. I’m going to claim residence today (Wednesday), and I’ll be moving in if possible,” she said.

In an email to the university, the office of the premier confirmed:

“Kindly note that this serves as confirmation that the Office of the Premier, through MerSETA, will fund Ms Yonwaba Nabhanti for the academic year 2026 for a capped amount not exceeding R180,000, which covers tuition and registration, accommodation, books and meals. We are humbly requesting that the student be allowed to register to ensure she is not missing out on classes.”

The university responded that Nabhanti-Mfeya is now officially registered.

For the aspiring building technologist, the victory is more than administrative; it is the difference between dropping out and graduating. She can now focus on completing her qualification and rebuilding the stability that had seemed out of reach.

TimesLIVE