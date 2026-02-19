Buzzing sharks keep surfers on red alert

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I can’t say that I know every surfer, every shark and every incident in our area, but from what I do know, last week (February 9 to 14) was straight up crazy with surfer-shark sightings.

On Tuesday Daniel Emslie and Saxon Wood were buzzed by a shark at Glen Eden.

On Thursday Saxon and quite a big crew of surfers were buzzed by a shark at Nahoon Reef.

On Friday Saxon paddled out at Nahoon Reef and got buzzed again. That is three out of three in four days for Saxon so he left Buffalo City and went to surf in JBay.

It is a good thing Saxon did not paddle out at Nahoon Reef on Saturday, but Mark Curren did and, would you believe it, another shark again.

It is rather disconcerting.

Top local surfer Andre Malherbe suggests that it looks like the same shark on a regular beat at roughly the same time of day at the same place.

Fortunately, the lads report that this predator’s behaviour seems generally docile, but still!

At a rough estimate I have been surfing for 48 years now. That is a lot of water time. A huge amount of this has been at sunrise, sunset, in river mouths, on point breaks and sometimes even among sardines, birds and bait fish.

I have surfed as far north as Sodwana, as far south as Cape Town, and plenty in between.

I have caught a couple of waves in Australia and some in Peru. My other favourite sport is fishing.

In the last four to six years the great white (GW) population in Chintsa has been rocketing. Local ichthyologist and spear fisherman Rory Leonard suggests there are push and pull factors contributing to this. Picture: 123RF (123)

I am unable to say that I have made a complete study of sharks but it is the nature of the space that I live in that I have had a fair degree of interaction with and thoughts about the top of the food chain. I have never seen anything like this before.

Our current situation looks like an outrageous upswing to me.

In the last four to six years the great white (GW) population in Chintsa is rocketing.

Local ichthyologist and spear fisherman Rory Leonard suggests there are push and pull factors.

Studied by Dr Alison Towner and friends down in Gansbaai, False Bay in Cape Town has seen an exodus of GWs after orcas “Port and Starboard” became experts at catching GWs and eating their livers.

Demersal shark fishing for export shark and chips to Australia has devastated the bottom feeders in False Bay.

Google “Shark n Chips, Will Bendix 14/10/2020″ if you want to know more about the Aussie export long line commercial fishing story.

A total of 8,000kg of demersal fish export jumped to 60,000kg in a year during the time in question.

Orcas and demersal devastation are part of the push.

At the height of the Cape Town shark spotting operation, an average of 205 GWs per year were spotted from 2010 to 2016.

Then in 2018, just 50 and after that in 2019, zero! This great vanishing was corroborated by the local cage diving industry.

Well known to SA surfers at this time was the sudden upswing of GWs in Plettenberg Bay at the same time as the Cape Town evacuation.

Keurbooms River Mouth is an awesome wave when it connects. The Wedge is highly sought after by bodyboarders, and The Wreck is there for those who have a death wish.

Plett used to be attractive to surfers and the upswing is well known. The Plett sharks now seem to have come our way.

Personally, I once had a hectic early evening follow home by a GW on a fishing ski/rescue craft.

I recall at the time digging into “Osearch” and finding three tagged GWs in our area — Success, Sophia and Riley.

Success is a big girl; she clocks in at three tons. Osearch data at the time recorded the three predators using Chintsa Bay as a northern turning point between here, Cape Town and Australia!

These fish swim very long distances. You are not going to outpaddle them.

Currently Towner and friends are tagging and researching in Chintsa. In two tours they have tagged 13 GWs with satellite tags that release in 180 days and deliver the mother lode of data.

Current pull factors to our area, and I am guessing on some of these, include fish rich reserves from Nahoon to Gonubie, and Bosbok to Kei Mouth, good demersal fish to eat in Chintsa Bay, generally no orcas, protective currents and cool upwelling.

I suspect the GWs are loving eating our reserves out of house and home, and thank the Lord for that — if there was not this much food around, they might turn towards me.

Heaven prove me wrong please, but I fear we are not far off from a trauma or tragedy.

Cold, clean water and a clear sunny day seem like the most dangerous time to go surfing to me.

Still, surfing Nahoon Reef looks less dangerous than the Kei Cuttings and a trip to Mthatha and back.

These days my 9’0” longboard and 1’ to 2’ foot, shallow beach break waves have suddenly become very attractive.

To my open water swimming friends I encourage Gonubie River, Chefani River, Kwenura River, Kiwane River, Chalumna River, Wriggleswade dam and laps in Morgan Bay Lagoon.

Perhaps give the open sea a break until more information comes in.

GWs are obviously an indication of our local coastline’s good health and vibrant environment, and I am thrilled about the encouraging condition of our ecology and diversity.

But I will say this, it is a little tempered with the enjoyment of all my limbs and faculties.

Stay safe out there. Pray before you paddle.