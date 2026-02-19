Drugs scourge menaces BCM primary schools

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Drug abuse by pupils at Buffalo City Metro schools is a growing problem, with primary schools now among those sounding the alarm.

From Duncan Village to Kusile and Nompumelelo, school governing body members, police and community forums say substance abuse among pupils is widespread.

At Duncan Village Primary School, eight pupils in grades 6 and 7 were recently caught allegedly using anti-anxiety medication Xanax.

They are believed to have been dissolving the drug in water and drinking the solution during break time.

Duncan Village CPF chair Zola Titi said the forum was called to the school after teachers raised concerns about pupils being high in class.

“We came to address this matter and identify those using drugs.”

He said the drugs were being sold to pupils outside the school premises.

“They [pupils] mix the pill into water and drink it,” Titi said.

He said eight pupils had been acting strangely after a break, with some giggling and others appearing drowsy.

When confronted, “one of the pupils became aggressive”.

The pupils later allegedly confessed to taking the drugs.

Duncan Village Primary parents told the Daily Dispatch the school had held a meeting to inform them.

A mother, whose child is in grade 7 at the school, said: “These children [in primary school] are still too young to be involved with drugs.

“Drugs in schools is a serious matter, but I didn’t think it would be a problem at the primary level.”

Another parent, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “This is painful to hear about and see happening.”

Though Xanax is usually used to treat anxiety, medical journals and rehab centres list possible side effects including delirium, paranoia and aggression, particularly as the effects of the drug wear off.

The drug is extremely addictive.

Drug use in schools is a national crisis affecting all schools — Jackie Orsmond, director of Masithethe Counselling Services in East London

Titi said the Duncan Village school was not an isolated case, with Kusile, Mzokhanyo and Sinovuyo high schools also being monitored.

Nosipho Marwexu-Toto, a member of a disciplinary committee comprising all Duncan Village SGB members, patrollers, CPF and crime forum representatives, said the problem of drug abuse at schools extended across the metro.

“We have these problems in schools. In Kusile [high], we also have pupils [allegedly] selling drugs to fellow learners.

“We have had instances where we have caught them using and selling.

“The primary schools that we have noted to [allegedly] be having these issues are Duncan Village, Inyathi, Nompumelelo and Lujiza primary schools,” she said.

Marwexu-Toto said the use of Xanax was widespread at Duncan Village schools.

Police captain Mluleki Mbi confirmed that drugs had been confiscated during searches of school premises.

“School searches have been conducted, and police have mostly confiscated small portions of dagga muffins and ‘zols’ from learners.

“Our school co-ordinators, CPF and educators work together to deal with problematic groups in schools,” Mbi said.

National Schools Governing Body member Thembisa Beula said drug abuse was fuelling broader instability.

“There are a lot of fights and gangsterism in our schools.

“Once they use drugs their mentality isn’t right, so we have taken it upon ourselves to make sure that no learner at school uses drugs,” Beula said.

The Eastern Cape education department said district-based interventions were being rolled out.

“We are conducting programmes to try save the children,” spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said.

“Drug abuse is one of the worst things affecting our learners, so the sooner we move in the better.

“These programmes are district-based to ensure we are able to troubleshoot instances of this nature.”

Counselling organisations warned the problem extended beyond individual schools.

“Drug use in schools is a national crisis affecting all schools. We are aware of the problems as we currently counsel kids from these schools,” the director of Masithethe Counselling Services in East London, Jackie Orsmond, said.

She said that if mixed with other drugs, Xanax could have different effects, such as aggression.

“Everyone reacts differently … It seems to be very common, where teens mix drugs with cold drinks.

“Many innocent teens are also drugged this way.”

Koinonia Recovery Centre social worker Candi-Lynne Gous said teenagers were particularly vulnerable to peer pressure, trauma and environments where substance abuse was normalised.

“I think just with looking at certain artists that glorify the use of cannabis and alcohol, and that in order to have a good time and to have fun, you need to be dabbling into substances, and it makes you look cool,” Gous said.

“So, an escape or a manner to cope then would be substance use.

“For some children, it is learned behaviour in that they grow up in a home where substance use is a normal thing.

“So ... growing [up] in that environment makes it OK to use substances.”

Principals at several high schools said prevention, enforcement and counselling were part of their response to the proliferation of drugs in the metro.

Hudson Park High headmaster Dennis Vorster said: “We maintain a zero-tolerance approach to illegal substances, supported by random searches in collaboration with the SAPS and Red Alert K9.

“Prevention is a community effort [and] through strong pastoral care and values-based education we empower our learners to speak up and make responsible choices.

“While we strive to support every individual, our code of conduct ensures that those who compromise our safety face clear, consistent consequences.”

Cambridge High headmaster Mark Berndt said rehabilitation remained a central response.

“We do have a comprehensive policy regarding drug use among learners.

“This means no substance abuse, possession of illegal drugs on school premises or being at school under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs is allowed.

“We do offer counselling services … we are in the profession of trying to help rehabilitate and re-educate children … [and] also take into account our need to protect all students from the scourge of drug use,” he said.

Stirling High headmaster Doug Prior said vaping remained the most common concern at the school.

“Vaping is a far more serious health issue than many believe and the casual attitude towards it is very concerning,” Prior said.

