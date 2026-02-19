Eastern Cape woman, 71, stabbed to death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An elderly woman was brutally murdered in Peddie. Stock photo.

Police have launched a manhunt after a 71-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Peddie.

The victim’s body was found on Tuesday in the veld in Dabhani location near Mahlubini field, with wounds from a sharp object.

Police rushed to the scene after the matter was reported.

“Police proceeded to the scene and on their arrival, they were shown the lifeless body of a 71-year-old woman,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said.

“A case of murder was opened and an investigation is under way to ensure police arrest the suspect.”

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist with information regarding the incident to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Nozuko Booi of the Peddie SAPS, on 071-352-4667.

Daily Dispatch