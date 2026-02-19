Failing facilities threaten metro’s winter games hosting bid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

POSSIBLE RISKS: Jan Smuts Stadium and the PSL-approved Buffalo City Stadium met the required standards to host soccer games, but concerns were raised about the state of the spectator stands at Jan Smuts.

Buffalo City could lose out on hosting the Winter National School Sport Championships after national inspectors raised concerns about the state of sporting facilities during a site visit in East London this week.

Members representing the national department of sport, recreation, arts and culture (DSRAC) conducted inspections on Tuesday to assess whether Eastern Cape venues were ready to host the July tournament.

Instead, they flagged multiple shortcomings, particularly in soccer and volleyball, and ordered a second inspection before the end of April.

Unless suitable alternative venues are secured, the metro could forfeit hosting duties.

The championships, scheduled for July 11 to 15, will feature hockey, rugby, volleyball and soccer, drawing about 3,000 athletes, technical officials and team managers from all nine provinces.

The Eastern Cape and Limpopo submitted bids in 2025 to host the event.

National School Sport programmes representative Geubuza Mabuza said the Eastern Cape was favoured, partly because it offered more venues than Limpopo.

Inspectors said the overhead lights at Nutting Hall in Stirling were too low for volleyball matches. Picture: SCREENSHOT (Anathi Wulushe)

East London was selected by provincial federations and school sport structures as the host city, although Gqeberha was also considered. That decision could now change.

Volleyball facilities came under immediate scrutiny. Nutting Hall in Stirling and Hudson Park Primary School Hall, both proposed by the province, were questioned during a feedback session at the Osner Hotel after inspections.

Hudson Park’s hall was deemed too small to accommodate two volleyball courts, while Nutting Hall’s low-hanging lights did not meet official height requirements.

The inspection team checks out facilities at Stirling High School. Picture: MARK ANDREWS (Mark Andrews)

Provincial volleyball representative Gordon Moyo acknowledged the concerns.

“The stands at Hudson mean the hall is not spacious. We will take the suggestion to move the lighting cable at Nutting Hall up higher,” he said.

Moyo said officials would explore possible venues in Mdantsane as alternatives.

Soccer presents an even greater challenge.

Eight fields are required to accommodate U15 and U17 boys’ and girls’ matches. Inspectors described some proposed venues as a logistical nightmare.

Only the Jan Smuts Stadium and the PSL-approved Buffalo City Stadium met the required standards, however concerns were raised about the state of spectator stands at Jan Smuts.

Soccer organisers must now secure six additional fields nearby.

Bunkers Hill grounds were rejected outright.

“The grass and pitch were not in good standard for football,” Mabuza said.

Hamiltons Rugby Club was identified as a possible venue but faces complications.

A squash tournament is scheduled at the club during the same period in July, and concerns were raised about the presence of a bar at a venue hosting children.

Eastern Cape Schools Football secretary Zolile Mpobole said officials would engage with the club’s management.

“We know it is a tall order for them to close their bar but it is something we feel we can talk around, because the facility gives us two fields and it is in the city,” he said.

Mpobole said the Orlando and Sisa Dukashe stadiums in Mdantsane were being considered, along with other school facilities.

“We have a clear picture of what is needed,” he said.

In contrast, rugby and hockey facilities passed inspection without major objections.

Stirling High and Port Rex Technical High were approved as rugby venues, meeting pitch and parking requirements.

Hockey facilities, including the Bunkers Hill astro and the newly built turf at Stirling High, were well received.

DSRAC official Siyavuya Dyasi said during the debriefing session at the Osner Hotel that the municipality would assist soccer and volleyball organisers to secure compliant venues.

Business leaders warned that losing the tournament would mean forfeiting a significant economic opportunity.

Black Business Forum president Luthando Bara said the championships could generate meaningful spin-offs.

“An influx of 3,000 visitors would bring meaningful economic activity,” Bara said.

“We are concerned that the city risks losing the opportunity … largely due to the prolonged neglect and maintenance backlogs.

“We urge the municipality to move swiftly.

“With proper co-ordination between the government, business and event organisers, these platforms can play a strong role in stimulating local enterprise growth, job creation and tourism development.”

Border Kei Chamber of Business executive director Lizelle Maurice said hosting the games would boost tourism in the region.

“That is why we harp on with the municipality to fix our facilities. If we lose the games, it’s a big loss for the city. It could bring in a lot of revenue,” she said.

“We must do something to ensure our facilities are up to standard.” - With additional reporting by Mpumzi Mshweshwe

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch