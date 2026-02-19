Gauteng sets two-week deadline in grade R death probe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane has given an independent law firm two weeks to uncover the truth behind the death of a grade R pupil from Bernard Isaacs Primary School. Stock image.

Briefing the media on Thursday at the school in Coronationville, Johannesburg, he said he appointed the investigators, Buthelezi-Vilakazi Incorporated, to get to the bottom of what happened to the child.

Manqobi Mnisi died on February 2 after an incident on the school premises where he was allegedly locked in a classroom and used the window to escape, during which his head got stuck in the window’s burglar guard.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, prompting the Gauteng department of education (GDE) to institute the investigation.

The firm has been tasked with examining what exactly happened, who was involved, and whether anyone failed their legal duty to protect the child.

“The investigation will look at the conduct of educators, the principal, school management, district officials, and any other relevant witnesses, including learners and community members,” the department said.

It will also assess whether the matter was properly reported to the department, whether counselling was provided, and if there are broader safety concerns at the school.

Chiloane said the department wants clear answers and accountability.

“The department is unwavering in its commitment to establish the truth.

“We have full confidence in the independence and capability of Buthelezi Vilakazi Incorporated to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation,” he said.

TimesLIVE