HEALTHY HABITS | Recovery an essential part of health

Eating well, drinking plenty of water and hitting exercise goals can leave you feeling exhausted if there is insufficient recovery time built into a day, writes the author. Picture: 123RF

Are you fed up with doing everything right, but still feeling exhausted? This seems to be the common, missing piece in modern wellness.

You’re exercising regularly. You’re trying to eat well. You’re drinking your water, hitting your steps and doing your best to “look after yourself”.

So why do you still feel exhausted?

This is a question I hear daily in my practice — particularly from women juggling work, family and the mental load that never seems to switch off.

Many feel frustrated, confused and sometimes even guilty for feeling tired when they believe they’re doing everything “right”.

The truth is modern wellness has become very good at encouraging effort — but not nearly as good at teaching recovery.

Bring on the rise of the ‘always-on’ body

Our bodies were designed to move, rest, recover and repeat. But modern life often traps us in a constant state of “go.”

Long work hours, emotional stress, poor sleep and busy schedules keep the nervous system switched on far longer than it should be.

Add regular intense exercise to this mix — without enough recovery — and the body begins to struggle.

This doesn’t always look like complete burnout. Instead, it often shows up subtly:

• Persistent fatigue;

• Poor sleep despite feeling exhausted;

• Lingering muscle soreness;

• Frequent niggles or injuries;

• Hormonal disruption; and

• Feeling flat, anxious or unmotivated

Ironically, many people respond to these symptoms by exercising more, eating less or pushing harder — unintentionally making the problem worse.

Exercise is a powerful tool for health, but it is still a stress on the body.

In healthy amounts, the body adapts and becomes stronger.

When recovery is inadequate, that same stress can begin to drain rather than build.

For women especially, chronic stress — whether physical, emotional or mental — can elevate cortisol levels.

Over time, this disrupts sleep, affects hormone balance and interferes with recovery and energy production.

This is why someone can be “fit” on paper but still feel constantly depleted.

Recovery must be the most overlooked wellness habit. Recovery isn’t laziness, weakness or “falling off track”. It’s an essential part of health.

True recovery includes:

Sleep: The most powerful recovery tool we have. Consistent, quality sleep supports hormones, immune health and mental clarity;

Nervous system regulation: Gentle movement, breathing, stretching, prayer, time outdoors and even stillness help shift the body out of fight-or-flight;

Rest days: Muscles don’t get stronger during workouts — they get stronger when resting afterwards;

Fuel: Under-eating, especially when training, places additional stress on the body and can worsen fatigue; and

Mental recovery: Constant mental stimulation leaves little space for emotional reset.

Recovery doesn’t need to be complicated or expensive. Often, it’s about removing pressure rather than adding more tasks.

Signs you may need more recovery

You may benefit from reassessing your approach if:

You feel tired even after a full night’s sleep;

Your workouts feel harder than they used to;

You’re relying on caffeine to get through the day;

You’re getting injured more frequently; and

Your mood feels flat or irritable.

These are not signs of weakness — they are signals asking for balance.

A more sustainable way forward is needed. Health is not built through constant intensity. It is built through consistency, balance and respect for the body’s limits.

For many people, progress comes not from doing more, but from doing slightly less — and doing it better.

Sometimes the missing piece in modern wellness isn’t another workout or supplement.

It’s permission to rest, recover and trust that slowing down can actually move you forward.