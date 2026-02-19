‘I’m trying to be the Siya Kolisi and Makhaya Ntini of surfing’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Surfer Avuyile Ndamase, who lost his younger brother in a shark attack off Port St Johns a decade ago, says there’s a burning need for more investment to help youngsters “who love the sea” to live their dreams.

This includes supporting children interested in carving out careers in ocean sports.

Despite witnessing the attack that claimed the life of his brother Zama, also an avid surfer, in 2015, Ndamase, 31, has carved out a successful career in the sport.

He made history in 2025 by becoming the first black surfer to be a member of the Open SA team.

“There are so many opportunities in the ocean, and I believe we need to find a way for children like me who love the sea to be assisted,” Ndamase said.

“We still need marine biologists who can help us to figure out what is happening at Second Beach, where my brother was attacked.

“We still don’t know what caused the attacks. We can’t find possible solutions if there is no understanding of the sea.

“We don’t know what will happen in future if they start happening again.

“So serious intervention is needed from the government and for people like me who could be of assistance to them.”

He said shark attacks required a deep scientific understanding of the behaviour of the predators, including what attracted them to beaches.

Many people thought shark nets were the best solution when in fact it was the worst, he said, because nets tended to kill more creatures than they protected.

Ndamase was speaking to the Dispatch in Mthatha on Friday after receiving a branded and custom-made surfboard from the OR Tambo District Municipality.

He is scheduled to compete in the World Surfing Games qualifiers in Morocco in March, but a lack of funding might put paid to his plans.

“Without money you go nowhere in this sport. Surfing is very expensive.

“I’d say next to golf, it is probably one of the most expensive sporting codes. You need your board, travel bag and wet suits.

“If I don’t get funding, I might have to put the Morocco plans on hold and just concentrate on my domestic season.”

Ndamase grew up near Second Beach, the most popular beach in Port St Johns and dubbed the crown jewel of the Wild Coast.

When he was four and Zama was two, they would tag along with their mother, Ntombodumo Bango, whenever she went for a swim at the beach.

Popularly known as Sdumara, she was known as one of the strongest swimmers in the area.

By the time he was 13, Zama had qualified for the Border surfing trials.

Ndamase described him as the most talented surfer he had ever seen.

“If he’d lived, he’d be a legend in surfing and I would probably be working for him now.

“That guy was just something else. He was destined to go far in this sport.”

But tragedy struck in January 2015.

Second Beach has also been described as the “world’s most dangerous beach” owing to the number of people who have been attacked and killed by sharks there over the years.

Zama had also competed in the SA national championships before he was killed.

After the tragedy, Ndamase moved to East London where he spent about four years doing what he loved best — surfing.

Then he moved to KwaZulu-Natal, where he is now based.

He said though East London and Jeffreys Bay were among the most iconic surf spots in the Eastern Cape, there were limited resources in the province to help up-and-coming surfers to make it big in the sport.

Ndamase said KwaZulu-Natal took the sport seriously. In Durban there were programmes to keep beaches safe and all of them had lifeguards, which contributed to safe spaces for training.

“When the shark thing got bad in Port St Johns, I moved to East London and won the Border Trials many times,” he said.

In 2017 and 2025 Ndamase was rated as the top surfer in KwaZulu-Natal.

During the World Surfing Games hosted in El Salvador, he helped the Open SA team finish in the top 15. H

e now hopes to qualify for the 2028 Olympics.

Ndamase also wants learn-to-swim programmes to be introduced at schools to help children “fall in love with the water”.

However, he is not happy with the limited number of black surfers who have emerged since 1994, saying the sport was still inaccessible to many communities.

This was worsened by the fact that the government did not contribute enough to the sport.

“Without resources there are only so many people I can inspire.

“I am trying to be the Siya Kolisi and Makhaya Ntini of surfing to inspire a generation of black surfers in this country. But we just don’t get enough support.

“My other mission is to make the government understand how important watersports are for tourism.”

On Friday, he told dignitaries present at the Savoy Hotel for the handover of his surfboard that surfing was one of the biggest contributors to tourism.

His proud mother told the Dispatch that despite Zama’s tragic death, she had been unable to persuade Avuyile to quit surfing.

“As a parent, it is always good to listen to what your children love to do. That is why I supported him and he has made everyone proud now.”

Port St Johns mayor Cebisa Mazuza commended Ndamase for putting the town on the map.

She said the municipality was discussing the idea of erecting a monument at Second Beach to honour those who had died in the water.

Mazuza said studies by the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board had shown the sharks were probably attracted by dirty water, including sewage, that found its way to the beach.

“If Second Beach appeals to you, obviously it will appeal to the animals living in the water.”

The municipality was working hard to ensure that people, including church members and traditional healers, did not perform rituals at the beach.

Mazuza said the town also had a lot of self-taught divers who had been recently registered on the municipal database.

“We still do not know what to do with them.”

She appealed for financial assistance for Ndamase so he could continue flying the Eastern Cape’s flag, especially in Morocco next month.

Eastern Cape-born world recognised surfer Avuyile Ndamase of Port St Johns is with his mother Ntombovuyo Bango (with glasses extreme left , receiving a branded surf board from, OR Tambo municipal councillor Siphokazi Njisane and Port St Johns mayor Cebisa Mazuza. Ndamase has become one of the top surfers in the country and created history when he became the first black surfer in the Open SA team which competed internationally last year. Picture: LULAMILE FENI (Lulamile Feni)