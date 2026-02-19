Lusikisiki massacre accused now says he wasn’t read his rights before confession

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Six men — Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Ndende, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 31, Vuma, 21, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — facing a total of 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder in connection with the Lusikisiki mass shootings. Pictures Lulamile Feni/ File photo (LULAMILE FENI)

Previously convicted murderer Siphosoxolo Myekethe, who is now objecting to the admissibility of his confession to taking part in the Lusikisiki massacre on September 28 2024, says he was arrested almost two years ago without being read his constitutional rights.

He also said he had not signed any documents relating to his detention and that the signature on the detention report was not his.

Through his defence attorney, Fuzile Ngxukumeshe, Myekethe told the Mthatha high court sitting in Lusikisiki on Wednesday that besides allegedly being beaten and tortured, he was never read his rights, nor had them explained to him.

Ngxukumeshe was responding to claims by the detaining officer, Constable Camagu Mabhongo, who testified on the processes he followed when detaining Myekethe on October 7 2024.

Mabhongo, one of the officers investigating the massacre, was adamant he read Myekethe his rights and explained them.

“He signed the document, saying he understood all the rights I’d read and explained to him,” Mabhongo said.

“He never raised any issue of not understanding or needing further clarification.

“Where he is seated now, he knows that he signed. I don’t know why he is now lying.”

But Ngxukumeshe accused Mabhongo of not having done his job properly.

State prosecutor Mfundo Makhubalo is leading the evidence of state witnesses to prove Myekethe freely and voluntarily confessed to taking part in the massacre, in which 18 people died.

But the defence maintains that the confession was made under duress.

State witness Sergeant Sothembela Mngcantubana confirmed that Mabhongo had read and explained Myekethe’s rights before he was formally detained.

Mngcantubana testified: “I was present as a detaining officer. It was me who signed the occurrence book at the Lusikisiki police station and Constable Mabhongo read and explained to him all the rights.”

He said Myekethe had no injuries and had never complained of having been assaulted or tortured.

The court heard that Myekethe had confessed to the killings and had also done a pointing out.

His lawyer has not objected to the pointing-out report, only to the confession.

Ngxukumeshe said police allegedly beat and tortured his client, forcing him to implicate himself in the murders.

Earlier, Ngxukumeshe had told the court Myekethe’s alleged torture included:

Having his hands cuffed behind him while seated on a chair;

Suffocation with a plastic bag placed over his head;

A police officer wearing boots trampled on his toes while another officer slapped and insulted him.

The state disputes this, with arresting officer Detective Sergeant Sibulele Yali of the serious and violent crimes unit testifying that Myekethe was treated fairly and made his statement voluntarily.

A total of 15 women, a 13-year-old boy and two men were shot dead when gunmen attacked the neighbouring homesteads of sisters Mary Sinqina and Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu in Ngobozana village.

The court heard that Port St Johns police station detective unit branch head Colonel Mandla Miya took Myekethe’s confession at the request of Brigadier Duduzile Ngculu, the provincial head of the serious and violent crimes investigations unit.

Myekethe faces 18 murder charges and one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm for the Lusikisiki massacre.

He had previously been convicted of escaping from custody, robbery and murder, for which he was on parole when arrested.

He had been found guilty of killing a policeman and robbing him of his service pistol.

He was released on May 2 2023 after serving 21 years of a life sentence, and was the first person to be arrested for the massacre.

There are six men in the dock — Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Aphiwe Ndende, 25, Myekethe, 45, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 31, Songezo Vuma, 21, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36.

All the accused, besides Myekethe and Nomdlembu, face a total of 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder.

The 19th murder charge relates to the killing of an ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader, Mncedisi Gijana, in KwaBhaca on August 19 2024.

