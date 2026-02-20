25-year jail term for murder of Jeffreys Bay retiree Anna Gouws

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Kouga municipality head office in Jeffreys Bay. A local resident was murdered after giving a youth a lift. File image

Jeffreys Bay resident Anna Gouws, known as a Good Samaritan, gave a lift and bought food for a youth — only for him to shoot her in cold blood for her cash, vehicle and bank card.

Riaan Ridley Umslana, 21, has been sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment by the Eastern Cape High Court, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

Umslana was also convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and of ammunition. The terms served for these offences will run concurrently with the murder sentence.

Tyali said the court heard that Umslana and an accomplice had travelled from Loerie to Jeffreys Bay armed with a .38-calibre revolver with the intention of committing robbery in April 2022.

Gouws, 69, had withdrawn money and paid her domestic worker, and returned home after dropping her off.

Along the way, Umslana and the other youth flagged her down, requesting a lift and food. “Acting in good faith,” Tyali said, she acceded and even stopped to buy them food at a local outlet.

“While travelling near the corner of Da Gama Street and R102, the two confronted her. Umslana produced the firearm and shot her in the head, fatally wounding her.

“The accused then robbed her of her vehicle keys and a bag containing her driver’s licence, identity document, bank card, cellphone, and other personal belongings before fleeing the scene. They later returned and attempted to use the deceased’s bank card.”

Umslana was arrested a week later.

The trial of a second accused, Donovan Chadon Rossouw, also 21, was separated. It is scheduled to commence next week.

TimesLIVE