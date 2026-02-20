Branch disputes still rage ahead of Amathole ANC conference

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some branches have threatened legal action after allegedly being sidelined

With just a few weeks before the ANC in the Amathole region goes to its elective conference, a number of disgruntled party branches have threatened to take their party to court.

This as their branches are at risk of not participating in the upcoming elective congress, due to an ongoing investigation into their membership numbers.

The nine branches in question, in the Amahlathi and Raymond Mhlaba sub-regions, claim they could not go to their mandatory branch biennial general meetings (BBGM’s) and branch general meetings (BGM’s) in the past few weeks.

This after they had allegedly been verbally informed by the party’s regional secretary, Nombuyekezo Ncethezo, that their membership was being investigated.

Some claim that Ncethezo had failed to provide them with a QR code that is used to record and verify party membership in good standing during BGMs, thus preventing them from going ahead with their meetings where they were expected to nominate leaders they wanted.

The region is set to go to its conference between March 20 and 22, with the cut-off date for membership renewal having been on December 31 2025.

This regional fifth conference will sit just a few days before the Eastern Cape ANC goes to its elective provincial conference, which is scheduled to sit between March 27 and 30.

Amathole’s outgoing regional executive committee (REC), chaired by Sheila Xego, was elected in April 2023.

While some branches claim to have met all the requirements for them to go to BBGM’s and BGM’s and thus pronounce on their preferred candidates to take seats in the new regional leadership structure, they accuse Ncethezo of sidelining them.

This, they claim, comes after some of them had indicated that they would not support her, opting instead to support Aviwe Silo.

The Dispatch has seen some of their letters to the provincial ANC, raising concerns about the alleged conduct of their regional secretary.

They, however, all asked not to be identified, fearing victimisation.

“To our disbelief, her office administrator informed us that the branch has been removed from the schedule on the basis that the branch is under investigation — ANC branch

In a letter dated February 8, one branch told the province that Ncethezo’s alleged conduct had left them “stranded” when they wanted to host their BBGM.

“We would like to lodge a complaint against the Amathole regional secretary whose conduct has, today, left ANC members who were invited to a BBGM stranded.

“The regional secretary has deliberately excluded (our branch) from the list of branches scheduled to receive QR codes without any justification or communication with the branch ...

“At the time of preparing to register members for the meeting, the branch had not received a QR code, and to circumvent this, the branch secretary made several attempts to get hold of the regional secretary, who was not taking calls the whole day.

“To our disbelief, her office administrator informed us that the branch has been removed from the schedule on the basis that the branch is under investigation.”

Another branch alleged that Ncethezo’s actions are a “gross misconduct aimed at sabotaging the programme of the organisation, undermining members of the organisation, and abuse of the office in which the regional secretary was elected by the very branches of the ANC”.

“The actions of the regional secretary are regrettable ... after failed attempts, the branch membership mandated us to write to every relevant office to seek intervention on this matter.”

Ncethezo declined to comment on Thursday, referring questions to the provincial ANC.

The regional ANC’s head of organising, Zibuthe Mnqwazi, had also penned a letter to the party’s national headquarters, Luthuli House, requesting their intervention in the “administration of BBGMs and BGMs in Amathole”.

In it, he accused Ncethezo of including some branches in Amahlathi, Mbhashe, Raymond Mhlaba, Ngqushwa and Mnquma sub-regions in the BBGM and BGM scheduling processes, against orders from provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi’s office.

Ngcukayitobi and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula could not be reached for comment.

According to posters doing the rounds, Xego is set for another term, as both slates wants her to remain as regional chair.

The one slate has Anele Ntsangani as a deputy regional chair candidate, Ncethezo as regional secretary, Sanga Maneli as her deputy and Onke Mgunculu as possible regional treasurer candidate.

The other has Maneli as possible deputy chair, Silo as regional secretary, Franscisco Dyantyi as his deputy and Lihle Gxothiwe as regional treasurer.

