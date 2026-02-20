Circus back in town for big-top entertainment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The McLaren Circus is set to return to East London from February 20 to March 1 at the Police Park Cricket Stadium.

The circus will pitch its marquee at Police Park, offering what organisers describe as a high-energy, family-focused spectacle, featuring acrobatics, aerial acts and motorbike stunts, alongside performing animals.

Circus spokesperson Karl Hildebrandt said the circus had grown from modest beginnings into what he describes as Southern Africa’s only traditional touring circus.

“The McLaren Circus opened in a hired 150-seat tent at Blue Route Mall in Tokai, Cape Town, on March 24 2005,” Hildebrandt said.

“In those early days, the entire show travelled with just two caravans, a bakkie and a red and yellow marquee.

“Today we are proud to say we are Southern Africa’s only traditional touring circus.”

He said the circus now toured all nine provinces with its own fleet of trucks, a large marquee and generator-powered equipment.

“We have worked hard to preserve the wholesome magic, culture and variety of classic circus entertainment,” Hildebrandt said.

“We operate independently, without sponsorship or funding, and are sustained by the loyal support of South African audiences.”

Among this year’s headline attractions is an expanded Globe of Death act, where three motorcyclists race inside a steel sphere.

“It is always one of the most thrilling moments of the show, and when those motorcycles enter the globe, you can feel the excitement in the tent,” he said.

Another major feature will be the return of the international Flying Valderrama troupe, presenting a Flying Trapeze act that has not toured SA in nearly three decades.

“The return of the Flying Trapeze is very special for us because it brings elegance, suspense and world-class aerial skill under the Big Top,” Hildebrandt said.

“Many people have never seen a live trapeze act of this level before.”

The two-hour programme, including a 15- to 20-minute interval, also features acrobats and aerial artists from across Africa.

Though the cast was relatively small, Hildebrandt said performers were multi-skilled and delivered a dynamic show designed for audiences of all ages.

Tickets are charged per person from two years old.

“Our circus is inclusive; whether you are young or simply young at heart, we invite everyone to step under the Big Top and feel like a child again,” he said.

Each year the programme evolved, with new acts introduced to keep returning audiences engaged.

Alongside the attractions, the circus has again drawn criticism from animal welfare activists opposed to the use of animals in entertainment.

Hildebrandt said animals remained part of the show and audiences could expect to see white lions, lions, Bengal tigers, camels, horses, ponies, poodles, llamas and pythons.

“Our animals are a highlight for many families and each act is presented with care and respect for traditional circus artistry,” he said.

However, anti-animal cruelty activist Kim Jones said circus animals were forced to perform unnatural acts for audience entertainment and profit.

“They live caged lives at the circus, on the road in confined spaces, and they are bored, depressed; it is noisy and they are stressed,” she said.

She called on the public to educate themselves about animal welfare and to reconsider supporting events that featured performing animals.

Liona Coetzee, founder and CEO of Wild Voices South Africa, echoed those concerns, saying wildlife rehabilitation professionals regularly saw the long-term effects of stress and confinement on animals.

“Our core principle is that animals are sentient beings with complex physical, emotional and behavioural needs — but not performers,” she said.

“Our daily work includes seeing animals that have experienced trauma, stress, confinement and human interference first-hand.”

Coetzee said many countries and municipalities globally had introduced restrictions on the use of wild animals in circuses, reflecting changing public attitudes.

“We encourage the public to engage thoughtfully with this issue, to educate themselves on animal welfare science, and to support forms of entertainment that do not rely on the exhibition or performance of animals,” she said.

Despite the criticism, organisers say the show continues to attract loyal audiences and remains committed to delivering traditional circus entertainment as it tours the country.

