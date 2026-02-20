Dr AB Xuma municipality working to make bridges flood-proof

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With climate change causing excessive rains which are damaging crucial provincial infrastructure, a rural local municipality is now investing millions in upgrading and modifying several bridges to make them weather resistant.

The Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality has announced plans to spend nearly R30m on strengthening bridges against erosion and flooding.

Mayor Siyabulela Zangqa said the objective was to ensure the long-term structural integrity of the bridges for the benefit of residents who relied on them to access schools, clinics and other vital services in urban centres.

“This intervention is designed to strengthen the bridges against erosion and flooding.

“Improved infrastructure is fundamental to ensuring that residents are able to travel safely, particularly in adverse weather conditions.

“The bridge protection works are being implemented through a collaborative partnership between the municipality and the Eastern Cape department of transport.

“In addition, the projects are expected to create employment opportunities for locals.”

Among the identified bridges is the Mgwali Lucwecwe bridge in Ward 8, Mgwali Lahlangubo bridge in Ward 12 and the Qengqeleka Mqonci bridge in Ward 3.

More than R5.4m has been allocated to these projects.

Last week, Zangqa also announced R24m for the construction of Ward 1’s Chaba bridge and its 4.9km access road.

The project is expected to take 12 months.

The scope of work for the bridge upgrades will include road regravelling, the construction of wing walls, installation of culverts, stone pitching, the construction of approach slabs, erosion protection measures and backfilling with approved quality material to ensure long-term structural stability.

The bridges connect more than 30 rural villages to the town of Ngcobo.

Zangqa said reliable infrastructure was vital to improving people’s daily lives.

“These bridge protection works are not just construction projects, but a direct response to the needs of our communities.

“They are about ensuring safe access to schools, clinics and other essential services especially in adverse weather conditions.

“These bridge protection projects are being implemented through a collaborative partnership between the municipality and the department of transport in line with the district development model.”

He said the partnership sought to ensure that infrastructure projects were delivered more efficiently and in a manner that responded to the needs and development priorities of local communities.

“The municipality remains steadfast in its commitment to accelerating infrastructure development and improving people’s quality of life.”

The Chaba bridge project was the result of several requests received from residents during the municipality’s integrated development plan roadshows.

The mayor said the project would help with easy movement for residents and road users, and also ensure they got services on time.

It would also help boost local economic activities.

In June 2025, the Eastern Cape was left with a R5bn repair bill after devastating floods claimed about 103 lives and caused significant damage to infrastructure including homes, schools, hospitals, roads and bridges.

“The impact of the floods caused significant damage to roads, to schools, healthcare facilities, livestock, disrupted basic services such as water and electricity, and houses were destroyed,” co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams said at the time.

Last week, rains accompanied by hail and strong winds in the OR Tambo district left families homeless, damaged schools and churches and toppled power lines.

