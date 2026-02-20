Families seek alternatives to dilapidated cemeteries to bury their dead

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Residents raised concerns about the state of Mthatha’s main gravesite, known as Sutton Cemetery or KwaSeteni.

Families in Mthatha have implored King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality bosses to introduce alternative options to burying the dead, including cremation.

Speaking during a municipal cleanup campaign on Thursday at the town’s main public graveyard, the Sutton Cemetery popularly known as KwaSeteni, Ngangelizwe resident Nhanha Mbebe said families opting for cremation had to travel to East London — a costly exercise.

“We need our own crematorium here in Mthatha because the journey to East London is very expensive.”

KSD community services director Fundisile Guleni, who led a team of more than 100 municipal employees during the cleanup campaign, said they were exploring newer methods of disposing of bodies — burying people upright, cremation and aquamation.

“If you bury someone standing up, it means you can secure a smaller burial plot than normal.

“We are also looking at using layers where you bury someone on the first layer and then another on the second layer, directly above that one, and then another one on the third layer.”

The poor state of the Sutton Cemetery has been a bone of contention between KSD and the families of many people buried there.

In 2021, it was reported that many graves had been desecrated, with granite headstones stolen, something authorities suspected was the work of a well-co-ordinated syndicate.

Security guards employed by the municipality to protect the area also complained it was infested with venomous snakes.

In 2023, the municipality announced it planned to install high-mast lights to keep criminals at bay.

But it was also involved in a verbal spat with residents after stating that the upkeep of the individual graves — as opposed to the cemetery as a whole — was the responsibility of the families whose loved ones were buried there.

We urge families to keep checking up on the graves of their loved ones. We need to love our departed — Fundisile Guleni, KSD community services director

The cemetery was established in the 1940s when it was some distance away from residential areas, but today it finds itself located between Mbuqe Park and Mbuqe Extension suburbs.

On Thursday, Guleni said they had engaged with the aggrieved community and explained the design of the cemetery and identified a boundary beyond which graves would no longer be dug.

The municipality was planning to green Sutton Cemetery to make it more attractive, but he confirmed some graves had been damaged by recent floods.

Families had been notified by the municipality.

Security guards had been employed to patrol the cemetery and screen those who visited.

In some cases, people illegally gained access to the facility and damaged graves after cutting away perimeter fencing.

“We invited the families to assist because the municipality cannot step in and clean graves without the blessing of the families.

“We urge families to keep checking up on the graves of their loved ones. We need to love our departed.”

The municipality was also planning similar cleanup campaigns in Mthatha’s other public cemeteries in Northcrest and Mqanduli.

Mbebe, whose child, father, mother and mother’s relatives are buried at KwaSeteni, praised KSD for the initiative.

She confirmed she was part of a community delegation that stormed KSD when it was discovered some graves had been desecrated.

“There is a belief that those who are no longer with us are in the spirit realm.

“They can now rest in peace [with the cemetery cleaned up], as we believe when they are in a dirty place, they will forsake the living.”

But other residents like Mazizonke Bikitsha complained they had been searching for the graves of some of their relatives at KwaSeteni for decades.

Many of his family members were buried there but the only grave he could still identify was that of his late grandmother.

“It would have been better if KSD brought a register with them to help us identify graves.”

Some people were overheard complaining that the municipality’s cleanup campaign was an electioneering ploy.

Others claimed some families who had bought graves to bury their loved ones recently dug up the plots, only to discover the coffins of other people.

