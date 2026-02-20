Lusikisiki massacre confessions obtained voluntarily — detective

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A detective with more than 40 years of service with the police told the Lusikisiki murder trial how two of the six men accused of the massacre had confessed to the crimes.

Colonel Mandla Miya, now commander of the Mthatha Central police station detective branch, was head of detectives at the Port St Johns police station when he took the confession of Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 46, on October 8 2024.

Miya also told the Mthatha high court sitting in Lusikisiki how he took a statement from Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 31, on October 25 that year, on the pointing out of a crime scene in respect of the killing of ANC regional leader Mncedisi Sncane Gijana at his Lubhacweni home in KwaBhaca.

Questioned by senior prosecutor Mfundo Makhubalo, Miya testified that both accused spoke voluntarily to him.

He said Myekethe confessed to his involvement in the Lusikisiki shootings while Hintsa pointed out locations related to Gijana’s murder.

Miya said neither man was injured nor complained of being tortured or beaten by police, threatened or promised anything.

“Mr Hintsa has scars on his body, chest, back and head, but said that those were old scars from injuries when he was attacked and stabbed by his enemies,” he said.

However, both accused have alleged their statements were made under duress.

Myekethe alleges he was tortured by the police, including being handcuffed and suffocated with a plastic bag.

His lawyer, attorney Fuzile Ngxukumeshe, said his client was physically and verbally abused.

Hintsa, a mechanical engineering graduate, alleged he was threatened with death if he did not confess, and that the police had said they would throw his body into a river in KwaZulu-Natal.

Six men — alleged massacre mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Aphiwe Ndende, 25, Myekethe, Hintsa, Songezo Vuma, 21, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — face charges related to the mass shooting in Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki, on September 28 2024.

Eighteen people — 15 women, a 13-year-old boy, and two men — were shot dead when gunmen attacked the neighbouring homesteads of sisters Mary Sinqina and Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu.

A 19th murder charge relates to Gijana’s killing on August 19 2024.

All six accused have pleaded not guilty.

Myekethe is not charged with Gijana’s murder and Nomdlembu only faces charges of possession of firearms and ammunition.

Myekethe, who has previous convictions for murder, robbery and escaping from lawful custody, was on parole when he was arrested after serving 21 years for killing a policeman and stealing his service pistol.

In the Lusikisiki case, Myekethe faces 18 murder charges and one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The defence teams of three of the four accused who confessed are contesting the admissibility of their statements, claiming they were obtained through coercion.

A trial-within-a-trial on the admissibility of the confessions is continuing, with judge Richard Brooks yet to make a finding.

Myekethe was the first suspect to be arrested for the massacre, having gone to the Lusikisiki prison to sign documents for his parole.

Hintsa was arrested on October 16 2024, the same day Ndende was arrested in Port Shepstone, after their photographs appeared in the media at the request of the police.

The state’s case also relies heavily on the confession and testimony of state witness Lwando Abi, a former accused, who claims he drove some of the accused to the crime scene.

Vuma, alleged to be Ndamase’s right-hand man, confessed to his role in the Lusikisiki killings and the murder of Gijana, and implicated four of his co-accused.

He alone has not challenged his confession.

Miya is being cross-examined by both Ngxukumeshe and Zama Somahela, for Hintsa.

Of the four accused, only Ndamase and Nomdlembu have not confessed.

The trial continues on Friday.

