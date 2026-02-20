New move to scrap Mdantsane’s apartheid-era ‘native units’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A long-running push to scrap Mdantsane’s apartheid-era “native unit” (NU) designations is back on the table, after the decision to officially rename East London to KuGompo City — along with changes to major roads, suburbs, a hospital and even the metro’s own name.

This comes ahead of plans for the Eastern Cape Provincial Geographical Names Committee and the metro’s similar committee (MGNC) to hold a four-day public consultation roadshow across the metro in March.

Mdantsane zones, still referred to as “native units”, will form part of the public consultations.

In its latest bulletin for the roadshow, the geographical names committee has included Mdantsane units 1, 2, 6, 7 and 10.

They are currently numbered from NU1 to NU18.

The matter first came to light in 2003 when the then BCM mayor, Sandisile Maclean, asked the provincial government how to go about changing what it termed the “racially offensive” names of Mdantsane’s “native units”.

Maclean had ordered that the process be researched and the offensive designations dropped.

Other Eastern Cape townships such as Motherwell in Gqeberha also use the NU designation.

Under this democratic dispensation, people like Happy-Boy Mgxaji, a renowned boxer, must be honoured. — Thabang Maseko, community activist

Community activist Thabang Maseko, who runs the nonprofit organisation Phakama Mdantsane (stand up), said they had been calling for the zone name changes for many years.

“It is long overdue because we have wanted this process to happen. There have been talks and suggestions, but I don’t recall it taking place.

“We are happy now that it is coming together because Mdantsane is rich in history.

“We have people in sporting codes and business and the religious community who can be honoured, people whose memories we cannot afford to lose.

“Under this democratic dispensation, people like Happy-Boy Mgxaji, a renowned boxer, must be honoured.

“We had MaTshangisa, a famous hawker who was well-known in the area as people used to buy from him.

“Future generations need to know these names.”

Mdantsane resident Luzuko Mvaphantsi, 40, said though he did not know the meaning of the NU signs, he wanted them changed.

“I grew up here but spent some time in the Western Cape. I did not know their meaning.

“Even on that side there are areas there known as NY [native yards].

“In my area, we had a famous boxer Mgxaji, and I wouldn’t mind if it were renamed to honour him.”

Omelela Mntu, 19, from zone 15, said he was not aware of the signs’ history.

“I really don’t know what NU means. I was shocked to know about East London being changed to KuGompo City, but to me it will always be East London.

“Changing the zones must be a decision taken by the people.”

The roadshows will start in Qonce on March 19, where community members will deliberate on renaming Grey Hospital, the Zwelitsha-Bhisho road, Kaffrarian Heights and the R438m Breidbach interchange that was completed in 2024.

It will be followed by Mdantsane’s consultation on March 20 at the NU12 community Hall, then the Gompo community hall on March 30.

Meanwhile, in East London, which is set to take on its new name as KuGompo City after the expiry of a 30-day public objections period, residents will deliberate on renaming Gonubie, Settler’s Way, Oxford Street, Gompo Township and the Buffalo City Metro.

The consultation will be held in the City Hall on March 31.

Metro geographic names member and BCM speaker Humphrey Maxegwana said proposals from March’s roadshows would be sent to the national name change committee before being delivered to culture minister Gayton McKenzie for final approval later in 2026.

“This process is driven by the new committee that was endorsed by the council.

“The committee was introduced to the regions, now we will go through the process of consultation where everyone will have their voice.”

Maxegwana denied the claims of two organisations that objected to the renaming of East London on the grounds there had not been proper consultations.

In 2024, a report presented in the BCM council showed that features that could soon be renamed included:

Oxford Street, which could be renamed Adam Kok Street or King Rharhabe Road;

Settlers Way, to either Steve Tshwete Road, Chief Phato Road or King Phalo Road;

Gompo township to Clements Kadalie township;

Grey Hospital in Qonce could be renamed the Dr Vukile Peteni Hospital; and

The new multimillion-rand Breidbach interchange could be named after late politicians Mluleki George or Leon Lionel Meyer, religious leader the Rev JP Ncaca or traditional leader Inkosi Phakamisa Tshatshu.

The name-change process has recently come under fire, with several groups putting together petitions to argue against the now gazetted change from East London to KuGompo, and a strong pushback against the renaming of Graaff-Reinet to Robert Sobukwe Town.

