Story of Nongqawuse comes to Guild Theatre

Africa Creations is set to stage The Rise and Fall of the African Gospel: Nongqawuse at the Guild Theatre from February 25 to 26.

The musical theatre production, created, written and directed by Mbongeni Moroke, is described as a theatrical prayer rooted in African creation and divine calling.

Africa Creations spokesperson Siyaya Koos said this would mark the production’s 10th run, having previously been staged at major venues including the Joburg Theatre.

“This is not our first presentation of the play, but each time we stage it, we deepen the conversation around Nongqawuse and the history of our people.

“The response has been powerful,” Koos said.

He said the choice of the Guild Theatre was deliberate, as the story was deeply connected to the Eastern Cape.

“The Guild Theatre provides a dignified platform for a story that resonates strongly within the Eastern Cape, where Nongqawuse’s legacy was historically maligned,” he said.

The play revisits one of the most debated and painful chapters in the province’s history — the prophecy of Nongqawuse — exploring how faith, colonial pressure, prophecy and survival collided to reshape a nation’s destiny.

Through music, movement and storytelling, the production confronts the spiritual and historical tensions of the 1800s.

It asks difficult but necessary questions about belief, power and consequence, while encouraging audiences to reflect on how history has been told and retold over generations.

“The production is built on three fundamental phases: history, indigenous traditions and spirituality,” Koos said.

“These elements provide audiences with a clearer understanding of life in the 1800s and the context in which the prophecy unfolded.”

The cast features eight performers, most of whom have strong ties to the Eastern Cape.

MayibuyiAfrika Vonqo plays Lindinxiwa and King Rhili, while Songezo Nogaxa takes on the role of Jotela Soga.

Litha Vaphi portrays Cirha, the iGogoyta leader. Koos appears as Chief Mnzabele.

Moroke also performs as Mhlakaza, Nongqawuse’s uncle.

Misokhuhle Ndayi plays Nombana, and Samnkele Morok — known for the hit IZintunthwana from the iShaka iLembe soundtrack — takes on the central role of Nongqawuse.

Busisiwe Dyonase portrays Nobesuthu, Tiyo Soga’s mother.

“Most of our performers come from this province, and that connection is important because this history belongs here. It happened here,” Koos said.

He said the production aimed to enlighten audiences about African history, spirituality and previously unacknowledged heroes.

“We want people to understand that African heroes are not only those recognised in Western books.

“We had spiritual guides and leaders who shaped our society long before colonial systems.”

Koos said the production challenged audiences to reconsider how figures such as Nongqawuse have been remembered.

“Our intention is not to judge, but to present context.

“We want people to leave the theatre asking questions and reflecting on who tells our stories.”

Blending history, spirituality and live performance, The Rise and Fall of the African Gospel: Nongqawuse promises to be a thought-provoking and moving experience.

The play is open to the public, and organisers hope to attract a wide audience.

“It is a journey through time. We bring the 1800s to life through song, dance and powerful storytelling.

“We want people to reconnect with their heritage and see themselves in the story,” Koos said.

